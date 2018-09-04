Airtel on Tuesday launched a range of combo recharge packs with an aim to simplify its prepaid plans and take on Jio. The new plans, priced at Rs. 35, Rs. 65, and Rs. 95, offer data benefits, voice calls, and longer validity simultaneously. While Jio, the latest entrant in the Indian telecom sector, continues to maintain its position as the top telco in India in terms of affordability of data consumption, incumbents have been coming up with plans and offers to match Jio's prices and bundled data. Airtel claims that the new packs have been designed based on research and feedback from customers who highlighted the requirement for voice calls, data, and validity built into one single pack instead of getting separate recharges.

The new Airtel prepaid packs will initially be launched in Punjab, Tamil Nadu, and UP (West). The telco stated that they will be rolled out in other parts of India over the next few weeks. Airtel added that these plans will "complement" the unlimited bundled recharge packs that offer unlimited calls, SMS messages, data benefits, and free national roaming.

First up, the Airtel Rs. 35 prepaid combo recharge is the most affordable plan among the three new packs. This recharge pack comes with offers 100MB of 3G/ 4G data. Additionally, it offers a talk time of Rs. 26.66, with tariff for local and STD calls at 1p/sec. The validity period of the Rs. 35 recharge pack is 28 days.

Coming to the benefits of the Airtel Rs. 65 prepaid combo recharge pack, this new plan offers an increased data limit of 200MB. Airtel subscribers will be able to avail a talk time of Rs. 65, which local and STD calls' tariff being 1p/sec. This plan also offers 28 days as validity period.

Finally, Airtel has also introduced a Rs. 95 combo recharge. Under this offer, subscribers get an increased data limit and talk time. This new recharge pack provides users with 500MB of 3G/ 4G data. It also offers a talk time of Rs. 95. While in the earlier plans calls were charged at 1p/sec, the new plan charges 1p/2secs. The validity period of this plan is 28 days.

Commenting on the launch Ajai Puri, COO, India and South Asia, Bharti Airtel said in a statement, "We are constantly listening to our customers and working towards improving their experience through exciting innovations and process re-engineering. These revolutionary prepaid packs are designed to truly simplify the customer experience and offer great value. All this will continue to be backed by world-class customer services on India's best mobile network."