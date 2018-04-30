Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
  • Home
  • Telecom
  • Telecom News
  • Airtel Rs. 129 Pack With Free Hello Tunes, Unlimited Calls, 1GB Data for 28 Days Launched to Take on Jio

Airtel Rs. 129 Pack With Free Hello Tunes, Unlimited Calls, 1GB Data for 28 Days Launched to Take on Jio

 
, 30 April 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Airtel Rs. 129 Pack With Free Hello Tunes, Unlimited Calls, 1GB Data for 28 Days Launched to Take on Jio

Highlights

  • Airtel's Rs. 129 plan offers unlimited Hello Tunes
  • Validity period of the plan is 28 days
  • Plan offers 1GB of 4G data

While Reliance Jio continues to maintain its position as the top telecom operator in India in terms of affordability of data consumption, Airtel and the other incumbents have been coming up with plans and offers to match its prices and bundled data. However, Airtel now seems to target a different set of subscribers, who like to set caller tunes on their numbers. Last week, the telecom giant had unveiled a new recharge pack worth Rs. 219 and it offers free Hello Tunes alongside the data and voice calling benefits. Now, the company has reportedly launched a Rs. 129 plan that also offers free Hello Tunes subscription.

As per a TelecomTalk report, the new Rs. 129 recharge pack comes bundled with Airtel Hello Tunes for free. As of now, the plan appears to be offered to select users in some circles. Apart from the caller tunes subscription, it comes with unlimited voice calls, 1GB of 4G data, and 100 SMSes per day. The validity of the plan is 28 days. To check if you are eligible for the Rs. 129 Airtel prepaid plan, you will need to open the My Airtel app or go to the company's website. Notably, Airtel prepaid users who do not see the new offer, a regular Rs. 129 recharge will get you voice calling benefits of 220 local and STD minutes for a validity period of 28 days.

When it comes to offers close to Airtel's Rs. 129 plan, Jio has a recharge pack worth Rs. 98. Under the plan, Jio is currently offering 2GB data for a validity period of 28 days. Voice calling is free in the recharge pack, and users get 100 SMSes per day and a free subscription to the company's proprietary apps. Also, Jio offers free caller tunes with every recharge pack.

To recall, Airtel's new Rs. 219 plan comes with 1.4GB data per data per day or 39.4GB data for 28 days, along with unlimited calls (local and STD), free roaming, 100 SMSes per day, access to Airtel TV app, and free Hello Tunes subscription. Also, other new offers from Airtel include the recently launched Rs. 249 recharge pack and the updated Rs. 349 pack. Airtel is offering 2GB data per day for 28 days at Rs. 249, and it has revised its Rs. 349 pack to offer 3GB data per day for 28 days, up from 2GB per day. Also, another new Airtel plan worth Rs. 499 provides 2GB of daily data for 82 days.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Airtel 129, Airtel, Airtel Prepaid, Airtel Recharge Packs, Prepaid Plans, Telecom, India, Best Prepaid Plans
Xiaomi Mi A2 Reportedly in Development Alongside a Budget Android One Smartphone
Twitter Also Sold Data Access to Cambridge Analytica Researcher
Best AC deals
Airtel Rs. 129 Pack With Free Hello Tunes, Unlimited Calls, 1GB Data for 28 Days Launched to Take on Jio
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
Vivo V9
TRENDING
  1. Jio Now Has 186.6 Million Users Consuming 9.7GB Data per Month on Average
  2. Nokia 7 Plus, Nokia 8 Sirocco Go on Sale in India
  3. Jio Launches Exchange Offer for JioFi With Rs. 2,200 Cashback
  4. Xiaomi Mi 6X, Zenfone Max Pro M1, New Gmail, and More News This Week
  5. Xiaomi Tipped to Launch 2 Android One Smartphones This Year: Report
  6. OnePlus 6 Price, Specifications, and Everything Else We Already Know
  7. Avengers: Infinity War Records Biggest Global Opening of All-Time
  8. Microsoft Announces Windows 10 April 2018 Update Release Date
  9. Xiaomi Mi 6X/ Mi A2 vs Mi A1
  10. Redmi S2 High-Resolution Images Reportedly Surface in Czech Republic
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.