With Jio giving users free data and cashback to mark the second anniversary of its operations, arch rival Airtel has launched new recharge to retain its prepaid users. The new Airtel recharge is priced at Rs. 419 and offers 1.4GB data per day and validity of 75 days. It is positioned between the Rs. 399 and Rs. 448 packs, which have validities of 70 days and 82 days, respectively. The packs closest Jio recharge to the new pack by its arch rival is priced at Rs. 349 and offers 1.5GB data per day and 70-day validity.

The new Rs. 419 Airtel recharge is available to purchase via the official website and app. It comes with bundled local and STD calls capped at 300 minutes per day and 1,000 minutes per week. Subscribers will also get free calls on national roaming and 100 SMS messages per day with this recharge. Access to the Airtel TV app is also provided with the pack.

With the Rs. 349 Jio recharge that offers 1.5GB data and 70-day validity, buyers get unlimited voice calling and 100 texts per day. Additionally, it gives users access to the Jio suite of apps. With an ongoing cashback offer that provides Rs. 50 cashback on recharges of Rs. 300 and above, this pack will effectively come down to Rs. 249.

Airtel recently lost its position as the country’s biggest telecom operator thanks to the merger of Vodafone and Idea. The new joint entity, named Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL), now leads the telecom industry in terms of both subscribers and revenue. Another player in the industry BSNL will finally get 4G spectrum next year.