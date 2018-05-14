Airtel has revamped its Rs. 149 recharge pack for prepaid users as it continues its fight against Jio for market share. The Airtel Rs. 149 recharge is said to come with 1GB of data per day alongside other benefits, for a validity period of 28 days. While Jio continues to remain the most affordable telecom operator in India in terms of data consumption, Airtel and the other incumbents have tried to match it, but still don't quite match its prices and bundled data. Notably, the refreshed Airtel Rs. 149 prepaid plan counters Reliance Jio's Rs. 149 recharge pack that comes with 1.5GB of daily data.

The Airtel Rs. 149 prepaid recharge plan offers 28GB of 3G/4G data for a period of 28 days with a daily cap of 1GB data, TelecomTalk reports. It comes bundled with unlimited local, STD, and roaming calls. The Rs. 149 plan also offers 100 free SMS messages per day. Notably, this prepaid recharge plan of Airtel is available only in select circles. However, the report says, Airtel might make it an open market plan in the coming days.

When it comes to offers close to Airtel's Rs. 149 plan, Jio also has a recharge pack worth Rs. 149, as mentioned above. The Jio prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs. 149 offers 42GB of 4G data for a validity period of 28 days. It has a daily cap of 1.5GB daily data. The prepaid pack also comes with unlimited local, STD, and roaming voice calls. Additionally, Jio subscribers get 100 free SMS messages along with a free subscription to Jio apps.

To recall other new offers from Airtel, the company recently launched the Rs. 249 recharge pack and updated its Rs. 349 pack to offer more data to consumers. Airtel is offering 2GB data per day for 28 days at Rs. 249, and it has revised its Rs. 349 pack to offer 3GB data per day for 28 days, up from 2GB per day. Also, another new Airtel plan worth Rs. 499 provides 2GB of daily data for 82 days.

Earlier this month, Airtel unveiled a Rs. 129 recharge plan that comes with 'unlimited' calls, 1GB data per day, and bundled Hello Tunes. Also, Airtel's launched a new Rs. 219 plan comes with 1.4GB data per data per day or 39.4GB data for 28 days, along with unlimited calls (local and STD), free roaming, 100 SMSes per day, access to Airtel TV app, and free Hello Tunes subscription.

