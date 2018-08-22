NDTV Gadgets360.com
  • Home
  • Telecom
  • Telecom News
  • Airtel Launches 'Foreign Pass' International Roaming Voice Packs Starting at Rs. 156 to Rival Jio

Airtel Launches 'Foreign Pass' International Roaming Voice Packs Starting at Rs. 156 to Rival Jio

, 22 August 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Airtel Launches 'Foreign Pass' International Roaming Voice Packs Starting at Rs. 156 to Rival Jio

Airtel has brought 'Foreign Pass' international roaming voice packs with a maximum validity of 90 days.

Highlights

  • Airtel has launched its 'Foreign Pass' international roaming voice packs
  • It is claimed the first telco to offer value packs to prepaid subscribers
  • The packs start at Rs. 196 that brings 20 minutes for seven days

Bharti Airtel on Wednesday launched affordable international roaming voice packs for its prepaid customers in India. Called 'Foreign Pass', the international roaming voice packs are starting at as low as Rs. 196 and are valid for 20 countries around the globe. The new packs come in line with the postpaid international roaming plans that the New Delhi-based telco offers to its postpaid subscribers with validity options of one day, 10 days, and 30 days along with benefits such as free incoming calls and SMS messages and calling minutes for outgoing calls and SMS messages to both India and the local country. To take on the competition, Reliance Jio also has its international roaming packs that are touted to offer a "worry-free" experience with "unlimited" incoming and outgoing voice calls, data, and SMS messages. The Jio international roaming packs notably start at Rs. 575 with one-day validity and go up to 30 days of validity at Rs. 5,751.

Prepaid subscribers on Airtel network can opt for the Foreign Pass starting at Rs. 196 for 20 minutes of voice calling, followed by Rs. 296 for 40 minutes and Rs. 446 for 75 minutes. The Rs. 196 international roaming voice calling pack is valid for seven days, while the Rs. 296 pack is valid for 30 days and the Rs. 446 pack comes with a validity of 90 days. The packs importantly don't include any SMS messages and data bundles.

The fresh international roaming voice calling packs are available to Airtel prepaid subscribers in 20 countries, including UAE, Nepal, Bangladesh, Saudi Arabia, USA, Qatar, Kuwait, Malaysia, Singapore, United Kingdom, Sri Lanka, Bahrain, China, Canada, Germany, Australia, Hong Kong, France, Netherlands, and Thailand. Subscribers visiting any of these countries can avail the roaming benefits by recharging and activating the pack through My Airtel app or the Airtel website.

"We are delighted to announce the launch of Airtel Foreign Pass - convenient prepaid International Roaming Recharges to keep our customers connected and tension free, even when traveling abroad," said Vani Venkatesh, Chief Marketing Officer, Bharti Airtel, in a press release while announcing the new packs. "Happy to share that Airtel is the first telco in the country to have designed these value offers for prepaid customers. We will continue to focus on innovations to add to customer convenience and delight."

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Airtel Foreign Pass, Airtel
Nokia 7 Plus to Get Android 9.0 Pie Update Next Month; Nokia Camera App Receives Google Lens Integration
Vivo Nex
Airtel Launches 'Foreign Pass' International Roaming Voice Packs Starting at Rs. 156 to Rival Jio
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Oppo Find X
TRENDING
  1. Poco F1 With Snapdragon 845 Launched, Price Starts at Rs. 20,999: Live
  2. Xiaomi Poco F1 With Up to 8GB RAM Launched, Price Starts From Rs. 20,999
  3. Oppo F9 Pro, Oppo F9 Launched in India, Pre-Orders Begin: Highlights
  4. Oppo F9 Pro and Oppo F9 First Impressions
  5. Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Durability Test Reveals an Odd Surprise
  6. Xiaomi Poco F1 Flipkart Listing Reveals Key Features
  7. Dell Unveils Refreshed Alienware Gaming PCs and More Ahead of Gamescom
  8. Honor Play Review
  9. BSNL Rs. 699 Broadband Plan Offers 700GB Data per Month at 20Mbps
  10. Nokia 6.1 Plus With Display Notch Launched to Rival Redmi Note 5 Pro
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.