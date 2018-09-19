Telecom operator Bharti Airtel has announced five recharges for new prepaid customers who purchase a pack recharge for the first time. The First Recharge (FRC) prepaid plans will offer as much as 126GB data, and range from Rs. 178 to Rs. 559. The combo Airtel recharges offer data, unlimited voice as well as SMS benefits. The five recharges for new prepaid subscribers come in denominations of Rs. 178, Rs. 229, Rs. 344, Rs. 495, and Rs. 559, and these prepaid packs can only be availed from the MyAirtel app or the official website, or while availing the SIM card from the store.

The Rs. 178 Airtel recharge for first-time users offers 1GB of 3G/4G data per day, unlimited local, STD and roaming outgoing calls, and 100 SMS per day, for a validity of 28 days, reports Telecom Talk. The Airtel FRC 229 offers 1.4GB data per day, unlimited voice calling even in national roaming, and 100 SMS per day for a validity of 28 days.

The Airtel FRC 344 plan offers 2GB data benefit per day, unlimited local, STD and roaming outgoing calls, and 100 SMS per day, for a validity of 28 days. Lastly, the Airtel FRC 495 and FRC 559 plans offer 1.4GB data benefit per day, unlimited local, STD and national roaming outgoing calls, and 100 SMS per day. The validities for the two recharges are 84 days and 90 days, respectively.

Airtel reportedly notes that if the user is found to misuse the unlimited voice calling benefit, then it may be taken off from the particular mobile number. These plans are not available for all users, and only new customers can avail them from the My Airtel app or website, other than at the time of availing the SIM card. It's worth noting that the Rs. 178 and Rs. 229 plans have similar benefits as the Rs. 149 and Rs. 199 plans for existing users.

Recently, as part of its 23rd anniversary celebrations, Airtel announced that customers availing a bundled prepaid recharge of Rs. 100 and above, or the ones upgrading to any Infinity postpaid plan will be eligible to avail an Amazon Pay digital gift card worth Rs. 51. The company now notes that over 5 million customers (both prepaid and postpaid) have already availed the Amazon Pay Gift Card from Airtel in over three weeks. Subscribers can use this pay balance on Amazon for mobile recharges, bill payments, shopping on Amazon.in as well as for payments to third-party Amazon Pay partner merchants.