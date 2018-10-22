Bharti Airtel on Monday launched new combo recharge packs for its prepaid customers in the Mumbai circle. The new combo recharge packs come in multiple denominations, starting from Rs. 35 with a 28-day validity to Rs. 254 with 84 days of validity. The new recharge packs come with data and talk time to compete against the recharge options provided by Reliance Jio. Airtel claims that it has designed the new packs on the basis of extensive research and customer feedback. Earlier this month, the telco launched its #AirtelThanks programme in the country to provide rewards to loyal customers. It also lately brought its Rs. 398 recharge pack with 1.5GB data per day and unlimited voice calls for 70 days to rival similar packs offered by Reliance Jio and Vodafone.

The new combo recharge pack range by Airtel includes a total of five new options. For customers looking for 28-day validity, the telco has brought the Rs. 35 recharge pack with Rs. 26.5 of talk time and 100MB of data, Rs. 65 pack with Rs. 55 of talk time and 200MB of data, and Rs. 95 pack with Rs. 95 talk time and 500MB of data. The new range also has the Rs. 145 recharge pack with a talk time of Rs. 145 and 1GB of data for 42 days. Furthermore, there is the Rs. 245 pack that brings Rs. 245 of talk time and 2GB of data for 84 days.

The new combo recharge packs will complement Airtel's unlimited bundled recharge packs that bring unlimited voice calling benefits alongside free national roaming as well as a quota for SMS messages and data. Also, it is worth noting here that the new combo packs are valid for customers in the Mumbai circle only. Customers can visit the official Airtel website or choose to get the recharge done through the new packs by visiting their nearest retail outlet or using the MyAirtel app.

"We are constantly listening to our customers and are working towards improving their experience through exciting innovations and process re-engineering. These revolutionary prepaid packs are designed to truly simplify the customer experience and offer great value. All this will continue to be backed by world-class customer services on India's best mobile network," said Amit Tripathi, Chief Executive Officer - Mumbai, Bharti Airtel, in a press statement while announcing the new packs.

