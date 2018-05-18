Taking on private operators, including Jio and Airtel, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has launched a 'Data Tsunami' offer under which the state-owned telco is giving 1.5GB data per day for 26 days with a charge of Rs. 98. The new offer comes through the new data STV-98 pack that is available with immediate effect across all BSNL circles in India. The new pack emerges days after the telco launched its Rs. 118 recharge pack that brought unlimited voice calling and 1GB of data with a validity of 28 days. BSNL, however, offers 3G speeds in all circles except Kerala, while Jio and Airtel provide 4G speeds.

With the fresh benefits that are available through the Rs. 98 pack, BSNL is offering data at Rs. 2.51 per GB. This is lower than what Jio is offering with its Rs. 149 pack that has a validity of 28 days and offers 1.5GB data per day - which eventually costs Rs. 3.5 per GB. Airtel also has a similar Rs. 149 pack that brings the data benefits close to Rs. 5.3 per GB. However, both Jio and Airtel are providing unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS messages per day that you won't get on the Rs. 98 BSNL pack.

"BSNL provides efficient services at cheaper rates as per requirement of customers. This is a pure data STV which provides at a very economic rate at Rs. 2.51 per GB," said RK Mittal, Director (CM), BSNL Board, in a press statement.

Earlier this month, BSNL launched its Rs. 118 pack that competes against Reliance Jio's Rs. 98 recharge pack and offers 1GB of data as well as unlimited voice call benefits for 28 days. The prepaid pack also offers access to free BSNL signature tune. The Rs. 98 pack by Jio, on the other hand, offers unlimited voice calls, 2GB of data, and 300 SMS messages for the same 28 days validity and includes access to Jio apps. The Rs. 118 BSNL pack is available in circles such as Chennai, Tamil Nadu, and Kolkata among others.