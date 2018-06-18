Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
  • Home
  • Telecom
  • Telecom News
  • Airtel Rs. 597 Recharge Plan With Unlimited Voice Calls, 10GB Data for 168 Days Launched to Take on Jio

Airtel Rs. 597 Recharge Plan With Unlimited Voice Calls, 10GB Data for 168 Days Launched to Take on Jio

 
, 18 June 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Airtel Rs. 597 Recharge Plan With Unlimited Voice Calls, 10GB Data for 168 Days Launched to Take on Jio

Highlights

  • Airtel's Rs. 597 prepaid plan offers unlimited voice calls
  • It comes with a validity period of 168 days
  • The new plan comes with just 10GB of data

Airtel is said to have launched a new recharge pack worth Rs. 597 for its subscribers in various circles in an effort to take on the rivals such as Jio. Under the latest offer, Airtel is offering voice calling benefits for the long term. The key highlight of this plan is the validity it comes with - 168 days. Apart from calling, the telco is also offering some data benefits. With the new recharge pack, Airtel is directly countering Reliance Jio's long-term prepaid plans. Notably, this offer is reportedly available only for select subscribers in a few regions, and it may take some time for a wider rollout.

Under the new recharge plan, Airtel is offering unlimited voice calls without any FUP limit, for 168 days, TelecomTalk reports. Additionally, the telco is said to be offering 100 SMS messages per day for the validity period. When it comes to data benefits, Airtel users will reportedly only get 10GB of data for the entire period. The data benefits under the plan are quite less when there are other plans in the market that come with a higher amount of data. However, it seems that Airtel is only targetting users who require unlimited voice calling for a longer validity period.

Notably, the Airtel Rs. 597 pack is the second such long-term plan for its prepaid users. The operator had previously rolled out a Rs. 995 recharge pack that offers unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS messages per day, and 1GB 3G/ 4G data per month (total 6GB), with a validity of 180 days or around six months. While the Rs. 597 plan appears to be a better deal than Rs. 995 pack, the latter is currently applicable in most major telecom circles in India.

That said, Airtel's Rs. 597 plan will compete with Jio's Rs. 999 recharge pack. Under the long-term plan, Jio offers unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS messages per day benefits as well. However, the Jio plan comes with 90 days validity, but offers a total of 60GB 4G data. Also, the Jio plan is available in the open market.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Airtel
OnePlus 6 Android P Beta 2 Brings Fixes, Along With Support for Dual Cameras, Full Screen Gestures, and More
Rebel Developers Are Trying to Cure Our Smartphone Addiction, With an App
Touch Screen Laptops
Airtel Rs. 597 Recharge Plan With Unlimited Voice Calls, 10GB Data for 168 Days Launched to Take on Jio
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Honor 7C
TRENDING
  1. Redmi 6 Launch, MIUI 10, Jio's Latest Offer, and More News This Week
  2. Airtel Takes On Jio by Offering 2GB Data at Rs. 99
  3. Oppo Realme 1 4GB RAM Variant to Go on Sale in India for First Time Today
  4. Asus ZenFone Ares With 8GB RAM, QHD Display Launched
  5. Airtel Launches Rs. 597 Plan With Unlimited Voice Calls to Take on Jio
  6. OnePlus 6 Gets OxygenOS 5.1.8 Update With Optimised Call Quality and More
  7. MIUI 10 Global Beta ROM Rollout Begins for Eligible Devices
  8. Samsung Galaxy J6, Galaxy J8 With Infinity Displays, Android Oreo Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  9. Xiaomi Announces Mi Rollerball Pen, Travel Pillow, and More for India
  10. Oppo Find X Leaked Teaser Tips 93.8 Percent Screen-to-Body Ratio
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.