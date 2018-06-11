Airtel has launched a new recharge pack worth Rs. 558 for its subscribers in various circles in an effort to take on the rivals Jio and Vodafone. Under the latest offer, Airtel is offering 3GB of data per day to its prepaid users. The key highlight of this plan is the validity it comes with - 82 days. This means, under the new recharge plan, the mobile service provider is offering a total of 246GB of data that is roughly just Rs. 2.26 per GB. Notably, Airtel will directly take on similar offers from rival telcos.

Under the Rs. 558 prepaid pack, Airtel is offering unlimited local and STD voice calls and 100 SMS messages alongside the 3GB data per day. As mentioned, the plan comes with a validity of 82 days and there is no FUP limit on the voice calls. Airtel has been launching several new plans to take on rival companies. While Vodafone had recently launched two new recharge packs worth Rs. 511 and Rs. 569 for its subscribers, Jio too has similar plans but with different validity periods. It is also worth noting that Airtel had recently revised its Rs. 349 pack to offer 3GB data per day for 28 days, up from 2GB per day.

Under the Rs. 511 plan Vodafone is offering unlimited local and STD voice calls including roaming, 100 SMS messages per day, and 2GB of 3G/ 4G data per day. The telco is essentially offering 168GB of data for Rs. 511, as it comes with a validity of 84 days. But the closer offer is the Rs. 569 plan. Vodafone is offering the same voice calling and SMS benefits, but with more data. Under the plan, prepaid subscribers get 3GB of 3G/ 4G data per day. It translates to 252GB of data during the validity period of 84 days.

When it comes to Jio, it has a Rs. 299 plan that comes with 3GB of daily data, but it is valid only for 28 days. Closer offers include recharge plans worth Rs. 498 and Rs. 509. While the Rs. 498 plan offers 2GB of daily data for 91 days, the latter provides 4GB of daily data for 28 days.

Notably, Airtel has also been revamping some of its prepaid packs to take on Jio. Its Rs. 149 prepaid pack now offers double the data than its previous version, as it now comes with a daily limit of 2GB of 3G/ 4G data with a validity of 28 days. This takes the total amount of data offered to 56GB of data at a per GB cost of Rs. 2.68.