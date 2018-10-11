Airtel has rolled out a new recharge pack in its lineup to take on the fast-growing Reliance Jio in the aggressive Indian telecom market. The new Airtel Rs. 398 plan offers 1.5GB of data and unlimited voice calling benefits to compete with Vodafone and Jio's existing plans in India. The new Airtel plan is seen to offer daily data and unlimited voice calls for a validity period of 72 days. The Rs. 398 recharge pack competes with Jio's plan of the same value.

Airtel has introduced this new Rs. 398 recharge across India and it does not seem limited to select users. The Airtel Rs. 398 recharge offers 1.5GB of 3G/ 4G data along with unlimited voice calling benefits (local, STD, national roaming) to its subscribers. Additionally, the plan comes with 90 SMS messages (local, STD) for the entire validity period. As mentioned, the validity period of the new recharge plan is 72 days. It is worth noting that the voice calling benefits offered by Airtel does not come with daily or weekly FUP limits. The new recharge pack was first reported by TelecomTalk.

Notably, Airtel also has a plan worth Rs. 399 in its portfolio, but the benefits are not as good as the freshly rolled out Rs. 398 plan. Under the Rs. 399 pack, Airtel offers 1GB 3G/ 4G data per day, unlimited voice calls - local, STD, and roaming, and 100 SMS messages per day. This plan comes with a 70-day validity or an 84-day validity, depending upon the telecom circles.

Coming to the plans closest to the new Airtel Rs. 398 recharge, Jio offers a plan worth Rs. 398. Taking a closer look at the Jio Rs. 398 prepaid pack, we see it offers 2GB high-speed 4G data per day - which is more than Airtel Rs. 398 pack's 1.5GB of 3G/ 4G data a day - apart from unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS messages per day, and a complimentary subscription to Jio apps. The validity of the Jio Rs. 398 pack is 70 days.