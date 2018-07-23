NDTV Gadgets360.com

Airtel's New Rs. 299 Recharge Offers Only Voice and SMS Benefits, With 45-Day Validity

, 23 July 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Airtel's New Rs. 299 Recharge Offers Only Voice and SMS Benefits, With 45-Day Validity

Highlights

  • The Rs. 299 plan offers unlimited voice calling
  • It comes with 45 days validity, 100 SMS messages per day benefit
  • The plan is live in select circles like AP and Telangana, Gujarat

Airtel has launched a new prepaid recharge in select circles offering voice call benefits but no data benefits. This new Rs. 299 plan has come at a time when other competing telcos like Vodafone and Reliance Jio are offering bundles combos that include voice and data benefits at par rates. In any case, this new Rs. 299 plan is live on the My Airtel app and Airtel.in website for select circles like Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Bihar and Jharkhand, and more.

The new Rs. 299 recharge from Airtel offers unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS messages per day benefit, and 45 days of validity. Unlimited voice calling includes Home and Roaming benefits as well. This new plan reflects in the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Bihar and Jharkhand, Gujarat, Maharashtra and Goa, UP East, and UP West and Uttarakhand circles. You can check if it's available in your circle, and all the other plans here.

Airtel has existing combo plans priced as low as Rs. 199 that offer unlimited voice calls (home and roaming), 100 SMS per day, and 1.4GB data per day for a validity of 28 days. There is also a Rs. 249 that offers all the same benefits plus 2GB data per day and the same validity of 28 days. Furthermore, the Rs. 349 offers 3GB of data per day and all the other benefits and validity as the Rs. 199 plan. This makes the launch of this pack with just voice and SMS benefits seem out of the place, even though the validity is for 45 days.

Reliance Jio, on the other hand, has a Rs. 399 plan that offers unlimited voice calls, 1.5GB of data per day, complimentary subscription of all Jio apps, 100 SMS per day, and a validity of 84 days. The same benefits are offered with a validity of 28 days for as low as Rs. 149.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: airtel
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She ... More
Nokia X5 Global Availability Teased by HMD Global
Snapchat's Peer-to-Peer Payment Service 'Snapcash' to Be Shut Down on August 30
Moto G6
Airtel's New Rs. 299 Recharge Offers Only Voice and SMS Benefits, With 45-Day Validity
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy On6
TRENDING
  1. Nokia X5 Launched, Jio Phone Exchange Offer Goes Live, and More This Week
  2. BSNL Revises FTTH Broadband Plans to Take on Jio GigaFiber
  3. iPhone Users Could Face Deactivation by Telcos Due to New TRAI Regulation
  4. Jio Phone Exchange Offer: Buyers Must Pay Rs. 1,095 Instead of Rs. 501
  5. BlackBerry KEY2 With QWERTY Keypad, Dual Cameras Launched in India
  6. Honor 9N to Be Available in India Exclusively Through Flipkart
  7. BSNL Rs. 1,999 Pack Offers 2GB Data Per Day, Unlimited Calls for 365 Days
  8. Pirated Games Were Being Sold on Flipkart; Flipkart Responds
  9. Idea Rs. 595 Recharge Offers 10GB Data, 112-Day Validity to Rival Jio
  10. Nokia X5 Will Be Launched Outside China, Teases HMD Global
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.