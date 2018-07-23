Airtel has launched a new prepaid recharge in select circles offering voice call benefits but no data benefits. This new Rs. 299 plan has come at a time when other competing telcos like Vodafone and Reliance Jio are offering bundles combos that include voice and data benefits at par rates. In any case, this new Rs. 299 plan is live on the My Airtel app and Airtel.in website for select circles like Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Bihar and Jharkhand, and more.

The new Rs. 299 recharge from Airtel offers unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS messages per day benefit, and 45 days of validity. Unlimited voice calling includes Home and Roaming benefits as well. This new plan reflects in the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Bihar and Jharkhand, Gujarat, Maharashtra and Goa, UP East, and UP West and Uttarakhand circles. You can check if it's available in your circle, and all the other plans here.

Airtel has existing combo plans priced as low as Rs. 199 that offer unlimited voice calls (home and roaming), 100 SMS per day, and 1.4GB data per day for a validity of 28 days. There is also a Rs. 249 that offers all the same benefits plus 2GB data per day and the same validity of 28 days. Furthermore, the Rs. 349 offers 3GB of data per day and all the other benefits and validity as the Rs. 199 plan. This makes the launch of this pack with just voice and SMS benefits seem out of the place, even though the validity is for 45 days.

Reliance Jio, on the other hand, has a Rs. 399 plan that offers unlimited voice calls, 1.5GB of data per day, complimentary subscription of all Jio apps, 100 SMS per day, and a validity of 84 days. The same benefits are offered with a validity of 28 days for as low as Rs. 149.

