Countering Reliance Jio, Airtel has silently unveiled a new Rs. 249 prepaid pack, alongside revising the Rs. 349 prepaid pack. The telco is offering 2GB data per day for 28 days at Rs. 249, and it has revised its Rs. 349 pack to offer 3GB data per day for 28 days. To recall, the Airtel 349 pack used to offer 2GB data per day. The packs also include benefits such as unlimited voice calls as well as a quota for free SMS. The new development follows the launch of the Rs. 499 pack by Airtel that brought 2GB of daily data for 82 days.

The 2GB data limit per day on the Airtel Rs. 249 pack brings a total of 56GB of 3G/ 4G data for 28 days, while the 3GB data limit per day on the Rs. 349 brings a total of 84GB of 3G/ 4G data. In contrast, Reliance Jio offers 84GB of data for 28 days at Rs. 299 and 140GB of data for 70 days at Rs. 398.

The new Rs. 249 pack and revised Rs. 349 pack come with local, STD, and roaming calls as well as 100 SMS per day. The bundled calls are notably limited to 300 minutes per day and 1,000 minutes a week and charged at 30 paisa per minute post the given limit. The packs are live on the MyAirtel app as well as Airtel's online recharge portal, and we were able to spot them in the Delhi circle.

Vodafone also last month introduced its Rs. 299 pack that offers 1GB of 2G data per day alongside unlimited local, STD, and roaming calls and 100 SMS per day for 56 days. The Vodafone pack was initially launched in the Madhya Pradesh and Chhatisgarh telecom circle.