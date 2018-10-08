Airtel has introduced a new plan in its lineup to take on the fast-growing Reliance Jio in the competitive Indian telecom market. The new Airtel Rs. 159 recharge pack offers unlimited voice calling benefits and some data to compete with Vodafone and Jio's existing plans in India. The new Airtel plan is seen to offer 1GB of 3G or 4G data, and unlimited voice calling for a validity period of 21 days. It is worth noting that the voice calling benefits offered by Airtel does not come with daily or weekly FUP limits.

Airtel has introduced this new Rs. 159 recharge across India and it does not seem limited to select users. The Airtel Rs. 159 recharge offers unlimited voice calling benefits to its subscribers. Additionally, the plan comes with 1GB of 3G/ 4G data and 100 SMS messages for the entire validity period. As mentioned, the validity period of the new recharge plan is 21 days. Notably, a TelecomTalk report also states that Airtel is offering different data benefits in different circles - in some it also offers 1GB data per day.

Coming to the plans closest to the new Airtel Rs. 159 recharge, Jio offers a plan worth Rs. 149. To recall, the Reliance Jio Rs. 149 plan offers unlimited voice calls without any FUP, 100 SMS messages per day, as well as 1GB of 4G data per day for the validity of 28 days. It also offers all of Jio's entertainment apps and services for free. There is an Airtel Rs. 149 plan that offers unlimited voice calls without any FUP, 100 SMS messages per day, and 2GB data per day for a validity of 28 days. This plan is available only for select users in all circles, and not in an open-market way like the Airtel's new plan.

Also, Airtel had recently revised its Rs. 168 plan that now offers 1GB of 2G/ 3G/ 4G data per day, 100 SMS messages per day, and unlimited voice calls (local, STD, and roaming). The validity of this pack is 28 days.

To compare, Idea Cellular Rs. 149 prepaid recharge offers 33GB of data benefit, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS messages per day for a validity of 28 days. Meanwhile, Vodafone has a Rs. 159 plan that offers 28GB of 3G or 4G data, and unlimited voice calling for a validity period of 28 days.