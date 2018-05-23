Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
  • Home
  • Telecom
  • Telecom News
  • Airtel Rs. 49, Rs. 193 Prepaid Add-on Packs Offer Up to 1GB Extra Data Daily to Take on Jio

Airtel Rs. 49, Rs. 193 Prepaid Add-on Packs Offer Up to 1GB Extra Data Daily to Take on Jio

 
, 23 May 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Airtel Rs. 49, Rs. 193 Prepaid Add-on Packs Offer Up to 1GB Extra Data Daily to Take on Jio

Highlights

  • The Rs. 193 plan offers 1GB of extra data per day
  • The Rs. 49 plan comes with a total of 1GB extra data
  • The plans work on top of existing unlimited plans

Airtel has introduced two new add-on Internet packs for prepaid users currently on the company's unlimited packs. The first of the two, priced at Rs. 193, offers 1GB extra data per day. The second, Rs. 49 pack, offers a total of 1GB of extra data. The existing unlimited pack users will be able to avail the add-on packs and it will be valid as long as the original packs' validity. The new offer from Airtel is set to take on Reliance Jio and Idea Cellular's add-on data offers.

The telco had rolled out the new Rs. 193 and Rs. 49 plans in the Punjab circle initially, followed by more popular circles like Andhra Pradesh & Telangana, Karnataka, Delhi and other areas, TelecomTalk reports. The Airtel Rs. 193 data add-on pack provides 1GB data per day on top of the existing unlimited combo plan. For instance, if user is on Airtel's Rs. 349 prepaid unlimited combo plan that offers benefits of 2.5GB data per day for 28 days, and if the user recharges with the Rs. 193 add-on pack on top of Rs. 349 plan, they can then avail 3.5GB data per day for the same 28 days. The same applies to all the Airtel's unlimited prepaid combo plans worth Rs. 199, Rs. 399, Rs. 448, and Rs. 509.

As mentioned, Airtel has also introduced a Rs. 49 prepaid data add-on plan that provides benefits of 1GB on top of the existing tariff plan. So, if you recharge this Rs. 49 add-on pack on top of Rs. 349 plan, you will get 2.5GB data per day and 1GB data additional for the entire validity period of 28 days.

These new add-on packs have been rolled out just a month after Airtel launched a Rs. 49 prepaid pack that offers users with 3GB of 3G/ 4G data and a validity of one day. On the other hand, there is yet another Rs. 92 prepaid pack from Airtel that offers a total of 6GB 3G/ 4G data with a validity of seven days.

As for Jio's offerings, the Reliance Industries-owned telecom giant has recharge packs for its prepaid users that give them a total add-on ranging from 400MB to 6GB 4G data, and the prices range from Rs. 11 to Rs. 101. All the packs are unlimited and come with no validity bounds. Also, Idea Cellular had recently introduced two new add-on packs for prepaid users priced at Rs. 92 and Rs. 53. The Rs. 92 plan offers 6GB of 3G/ 2G Internet with a validity of seven days and the Rs. 53 pack offers 3GB of 3G/ 2G Internet with a validity of one day.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Airtel
PS5 Specifications May Include AMD Ryzen CPU Tech
Best AC deals
Airtel Rs. 49, Rs. 193 Prepaid Add-on Packs Offer Up to 1GB Extra Data Daily to Take on Jio
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

One Plus 6
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro Gets an Android 8.1 Oreo MIUI Update
  2. Mi 8 Launch Date Is May 31, Xiaomi Confirms
  3. Jio, Airtel, Vodafone, Idea, BSNL Packs With Up to 1.5GB Data per Day
  4. Honor 7A, Honor 7C With Dual Cameras Launched in India
  5. Samsung Galaxy J6 First Impressions
  6. Samsung Galaxy J6, Galaxy A6, and Galaxy A6+ Go on Sale in India
  7. Lenovo Z5 to Offer 45 Days of Standby Time, Company Teases
  8. Samsung Galaxy J6, Galaxy J8 With Infinity Displays, Android Oreo Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  9. Xiaomi Mi 8 Price, Specifications, Live Images Leak Ahead of Launch
  10. Best Phones Under Rs. 15000 in India
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.