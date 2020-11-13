Technology News
Jio Download Speed Dips in October, Vodafone Continues to Lead on Upload Speed Front: TRAI

Jio didn’t show any improvements in its average upload speed that remained 3.5Mbps consecutively for September and October, according to the TRAI data.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 13 November 2020 17:33 IST
Jio’s download speed was 95 percent faster than the 9.1Mbps average download speed of Idea

Highlights
  • Jio continued to lead 4G download speed chart of TRAI’s MySpeed portal
  • However, the telecom operator saw a dip of 1.5Mbps in October
  • Airtel showed some improvements in its average upload speed

Reliance Jio saw a dip of 1.5Mbps in its average download speed in October, according to the data provided by Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI). The Mumbai-headquartered telco, however, still maintained its lead in 4G download speeds by delivering as much as 17.8Mbps. This was over 95 percent faster than the 9.1Mbps average download speed offered by Idea that stood second in the race. In terms of upload speeds, Jio failed to show any magic and resulted in a flat growth. It's notable that TRAI is still counting Vodafone and Idea as separate telcos on its MySpeed portal, despite their merger last year.

The latest data available on the MySpeed portal by TRAI shows that Jio continued its leadership in 4G download speeds in October, with an average download speed of 17.8Mbps. This was, however, down from the 19.1Mbps speed recorded in September.

Following Jio, Idea retained its second position with 9.1Mbps speed. This was up 0.5Mbps from the 8.6Mbps download speed noted by the MySpeed portal in September.

The TRAI data shows that Vodafone came third with an average download speed of 8.8Mbps, up from the 7.9Mbps recorded earlier. Airtel, on the other hand, maintained 7.5Mbps average download speed for two months straight.

Coming to upload speeds, the data available on the MySpeed portal shows that Vodafone retained its top position with 6.5Mbps speed recorded in October. This was flat when compared to the data posted for September.

jio airtel vodafone idea download upload speed results myspeed trai october 2020 image Jio Airtel Vodafone TRAI

Average 4G download speeds (left) and upload speeds (right) in October
Photo Credit: TRAI/ MySpeed portal

 

After Vodafone, Idea came second with an average upload speed of 5.9Mbps. This was down from the 6.4Mbps speed recorded in the previous month.

However, Airtel showed some improvements in its upload speeds with an increase of 0.3Mbps to 3.8Mbps. Jio, in contrast, remained flat with 3.5Mbps speed recorded last month.

The TRAI data is based on the download and upload speeds it records through the MySpeed app on a monthly basis.

Why are smartphone prices rising in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Jio, Reliance Jio, Airtel, Idea, Vodafone, TRAI, MySpeed
