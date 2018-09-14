Reliance Jio has maintained its leadership in the Indian telecom sector with an average 4G download speed of 22.3Mbps in August 2018, as shown by the updated data on TRAI's MySpeed website. The latest achievement is higher than the 20Mbps Jio download speed reported last month. There is also growth in the 4G download speeds offered by Airtel, Vodafone, and Idea. However, these three telco players are yet to cross the mark of 10Mbps speed in August. The average 4G upload speeds have not changed much either, with Idea still on top, followed by Vodafone and Jio.

According to the latest figures posted on the MySpeed website, the Jio 4G download speed was the highest in the Indian telecom sector at 22.3Mbps. It was followed by Airtel at 10Mbps. Vodafone and Idea, on the other hand, are within striking distance of each other with 6.7Mbps and 6.2Mbps download speeds, respectively. There is a slight decline in the speeds of both Vodafone and Idea when compared to their statistics reported for the month of July. Vodafone in July was found to have a 4G download speed of 6.8Mbps, while the download speed of Idea was recorded at 6.5Mbps.

On the part of upload speeds in August 2018, Idea has continued its domination with 5.9Mbps, up from 5Mbps recorded in July, followed by Vodafone at 5.1Mbps. Jio comes at third position with 4.9Mbps of upload speeds, and the last position is given to Airtel that was recorded to have 4.4Mbps of upload speeds in August. In July, Jio registered 4.7Mbps, while Airtel marked 4.3Mbps upload speeds.

Notably, the speeds posted on the MySpeed website are on an average basis. It is also worth mentioning here that in February this year, Jio reached the mark of 21.3Mbps download speed, though this dipped for two successive months, before rising at 19Mbps in May.