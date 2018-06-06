Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Jio 4G Download Speeds Continue to Dip in April 2018, TRAI Data Shows

, 06 June 2018
Highlights

  • Jio download speed dips 33 percent in two months
  • Airtel, Vodafone, Idea maintain their 4G download speeds
  • Idea leads the market in 4G upload speeds

The Jio 4G download speeds suffered another decline in April 2018, while arch rival Airtel saw its download speeds increase marginally, according to data by telecom regulator TRAI’s MySpeed app. This is the second straight month the Jio download speeds hav dipped and the third time this year. On the other hand, the incumbents — Airtel, Vodafone and Idea — are more or less maintaining their download speeds. An OpenSignal report in April this year had said that while Jio leads the country in 4G availability, it is Airtel that offers the best 4G download speeds. The latter is the largest operator in the country by subscribers, while the former stands at the fourth position, behind Vodafone and Idea.

According to the data shared by TRAI’s MySpeed app, the Jio 4G download speeds were 14.7Mbps in April 2018, down roughly 33 percent from just two months ago, when it was at 21.3Mbps. Jio hit its peak download speeds in December last year, when the TRAI app registered 4G download speeds of 25.6Mbps. Airtel stood at the second position in April 2018 download speeds rankings in India at 9.2Mbps, followed by Idea at 7.4Mbps and Vodafone at 7.1Mbps.

Now coming to upload speeds, Idea continues to the lead the market with 6.5Mbps upload speeds. Next was Vodafone, which delivered upload speeds of 5.2Mbps. Jio and Airtel rounded up the upload speeds table on third and fourth spots with 4Mbps and 3.7Mbps speeds, respectively.

The telecom industry continues to see price drops for data as operators are still offering more attractive postpaid plans and prepaid packs to lure subscribers. Vodafone and Idea’s merger is expected to complete in the next quarter, and the joint entity will become the biggest operator in the country. Airtel will slip to the second spot once the Vodafone-Idea merger is done, and Jio will take the third spot in the list.

Comments

Further reading: Airtel, Reliance Jio, Vodafone, Idea, TRAI
