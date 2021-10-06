JioDown is trending on Twitter today, just a day after the massive Facebook outage that took WhatsApp offline for almost seven hours late on Monday night. At the time of writing there are almost 4,000 reports of issues with Jio connections on the Internet outage tracker DownDetector, and rising quickly. Looking at the data on DownDetector, the issues started getting reported around 9:30am on Wednesday morning, and have started to peak in about an hour.

As you can see on DownDetector, there has been a sharp rise in issues reported with Jio, which indicates that there might be a real issue with connectivity, as almost half the reports say there is no connectivity. According to DownDetector's map of reports, the issue seems fairly widespread with reports clustered around Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Indore, and Raipur. Although Jio hasn't issued a statement on this so far, the company's Twitter handle has responded to users saying that it is having connectivity issues.

Reports of outages on Reliance Jio

Photo Credit: Screenshot/ DownDetector

The same could be seen on Twitter as well, with the hashtag JioDown trending today — and many users also quoting Reliance Jio's tweet about the Facebook outage, where Jio had tweeted that "it's not the Internet". So far, Jio's corporate handle has not posted about this, although the JioCares handle is responding to customers.

Gadgets 360 has written to Reliance Jio to learn more, and will update this article once we get a response.