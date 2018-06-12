Jio has announced a new Jio Double Dhamaka Offer that will provide users will 1.5GB extra data per day select prepaid recharge packs, Gadgets 360 has learned. The new Jio offer is effective starting today, June 12 and will be available to customers till June 30. It comes soon after Airtel reportedly started undercutting the Mukesh Ambani-backed operator for a handful of users, first with its Rs. 399 recharge and then with the Rs. 149 pack. Along with the Jio Double Dhamaka Offer, the operator will also launch a fresh Rs. 499 recharge that provides validity of over 3 months and 3.5GB data per day.

Under the Jio Double Dhamaka Offer, subscribers will get additional 1.5GB data per day at no extra charges on recharges purchased before June 30. This means packs with 1.5GB data per day (namely Rs. 149, Rs. 349, Rs. 399, and Rs. 449) will now get 3GB per day. Similarly, the daily data limit has been raised to 3.5GB per day for packs that offer 2GB data per day (Rs. 198, Rs. 398, Rs. 448, and Rs. 498). The Rs. 299 (3GB per day), Rs. 509 (4GB per day), and Rs. 799 (5GB per day) packs will also get the additional 1.5GB complimentary data daily, bringing their per day cap to 4.5GB, 5.5GB, and 6.5GB, respectively.

The validities of these packs will remain the same as before, and they will continue to come bundled with post-FUP speed of 64kbps, unlimited calls, free 100 SMS messages per day, and access to Jio apps.

Coming to the new Rs. 499 recharge, this pack will offer validity of 91 days and 3.5GB data per day, totalling 318GB per day. The operator had announced a Rs. 499 recharge in December last year, but a subsequent price cut had brought down the price to Rs. 449. The position of the Rs. 499 recharge had been left vacant since then.

Jio subscribers will be able to use the Rs. 50 vouchers they received while buying packs previously with this offer. Moreover, recharges of Rs. 300 and above will be eligible for Rs. 100 discount if purchased from MyJio app and if the transaction is made using PhonePe. For packs priced under Rs. 300, the discount is 20 percent.