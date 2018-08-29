BSNL Pulls a Jio, Extends Monsoon Offer to Give 2GB Free Data Per Day

Taking on Jio, BSNL has extended the validity of its complimentary 2GB daily data offering and is now providing the additional data benefits with 10 of its popular prepaid recharges until September 15. The additional 2GB data per day promotional offer was introduced under the 'Monsoon Offer' by the state-owned telco to rival the Jio Double Dhamaka offer back in June. The offer is applicable to all the prepaid recharges of Rs. 186, Rs. 429, Rs. 485, Rs. 666, and Rs. 999. The identical benefits of additional 2GB daily data benefits are also available with special tariff vouchers at Rs. 187, Rs. 333, Rs. 349, Rs. 444, and Rs. 448. Jio time and again has given subscribers complimentary 2GB data.

Originally, the 'Monsoon Offer' came into effect on a pan-India basis for 60 days. BSNL has now, however, extended the validity of the offer until September 15. The offer is valid across major BSNL recharge packs, including Rs. 186, Rs. 429, Rs. 485, Rs. 666, and Rs. 999 as well as special tariff vouchers valued at Rs. 187, Rs. 333, Rs. 349, Rs. 444, and Rs. 448. This brings as much as 3GB of daily data limit with Rs. 186 BSNL recharge that originally offered 1GB data per day for 28 days. Likewise, subscribers opting for the Rs. 444 recharge get 6GB data per day for 60 days. The same recharge option was originally offering 4GB daily data.

Alongside the additional 2GB daily data benefits, BSNL is offering unlimited local, STD, and roaming calls without any FUP limit and 100 SMS messages per day. The recharge packs with the additional 2GB data benefits are available across all the circles where BSNL has its operations. Also, it is worth mentioning here that the telecom operator has 3G support instead of offering high-speed 4G network.

While BSNL has extended the validity of its 'Monsoon Offer', Jio ended its Double Dhamaka offer on June 30 after weeks of offering its subscribers the additional 1.5GB daily data limit. That being said, Jio has high-speed 4G data access over the dated 3G network.

