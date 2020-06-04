Reliance Jio has started teasing a bundle offer under which it will include a Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription for one year. The Mumbai-based operator had provided Hotstar Premium subscriptions in the past as well. However, this will be the first time that Jio customers will get the annual Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription for Rs. 399 a year. It will bring access to Disney+ shows, movies, and Kids content alongside exclusive Hotstar Specials and live sports including cricket, Premier League and Formula 1.

As teased on its official site, Jio is set to offer the Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription for one year. There is, however, no clarity on whether the bundling subscription will be limited to specific plans. The operator has also not provided any details around the launch date of the offer. It does mention on the teaser banner that the bundle is “coming soon”.

Gadgets 360 has reached out to Jio for clarity on the new offer and will update this space when the operator responds. The teaser banner was first reported by telecom-focussed blog OnlyTech.

The Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription offers the latest episodes of Indian TV shows at 6am on a daily basis. It also includes new Indian movie premiers, Disney+ content, and exclusive Hotstar Specials. You'll also get access to live sports.

Another move to counter Airtel?

Last month, Airtel brought the Rs. 401 prepaid recharge plan with the Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription for a year. The plan also includes 3GB high-speed data allocation and a validity of 28 days.

Jio appears to be taking on Airtel by offering similar Disney+ Hotstar VIP benefits for its prepaid customers. The operator did provide Hotstar Premium subscriptions in the past. Back in 2016, it reportedly offered the Hotstar Premium subscription to its subscribers via Jio Play. Jio Fiber users also received the Disney+ Hotstar Premium subscription recently through the JioTV+ service.

