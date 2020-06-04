Technology News
loading

Jio to Offer 1 Year of Free Disney+ Hotstar VIP Subscription for Its Customers

The Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription offers the latest episodes of Indian TV shows at 6am on a daily basis.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 4 June 2020 14:20 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Jio to Offer 1 Year of Free Disney+ Hotstar VIP Subscription for Its Customers

Photo Credit: Jio

Jio has teased the new bundling offer through a banner posted on its site

Highlights
  • Jio has teased Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription offer
  • The new offer has been listed as “coming soon”
  • Jio has given Hotstar Premium subscriptions in the past

Reliance Jio has started teasing a bundle offer under which it will include a Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription for one year. The Mumbai-based operator had provided Hotstar Premium subscriptions in the past as well. However, this will be the first time that Jio customers will get the annual Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription for Rs. 399 a year. It will bring access to Disney+ shows, movies, and Kids content alongside exclusive Hotstar Specials and live sports including cricket, Premier League and Formula 1.

As teased on its official site, Jio is set to offer the Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription for one year. There is, however, no clarity on whether the bundling subscription will be limited to specific plans. The operator has also not provided any details around the launch date of the offer. It does mention on the teaser banner that the bundle is “coming soon”.

Gadgets 360 has reached out to Jio for clarity on the new offer and will update this space when the operator responds. The teaser banner was first reported by telecom-focussed blog OnlyTech.

The Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription offers the latest episodes of Indian TV shows at 6am on a daily basis. It also includes new Indian movie premiers, Disney+ content, and exclusive Hotstar Specials. You'll also get access to live sports.

Another move to counter Airtel?
Last month, Airtel brought the Rs. 401 prepaid recharge plan with the Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription for a year. The plan also includes 3GB high-speed data allocation and a validity of 28 days.

Jio appears to be taking on Airtel by offering similar Disney+ Hotstar VIP benefits for its prepaid customers. The operator did provide Hotstar Premium subscriptions in the past. Back in 2016, it reportedly offered the Hotstar Premium subscription to its subscribers via Jio Play. Jio Fiber users also received the Disney+ Hotstar Premium subscription recently through the JioTV+ service.

Can Netflix force Bollywood to reinvent itself? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Jio Disney Plus Hotstar VIP, Disney Plus Hotstar VIP, Disney Plus Hotstar, Jio, Reliance Jio
Jagmeet Singh Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Lunar Eclipse June 2020: How to Watch Penumbral Lunar Eclipse Live on June 5, India Timings, More

Related Stories

    Jio to Offer 1 Year of Free Disney+ Hotstar VIP Subscription for Its Customers
    Comment
     
     

    Advertisement

    Tech News in Hindi
    More Technology News in Hindi
    Latest Videos
    More Videos

    Advertisement

    Popular Mobiles
    In Mobiles and Tablets
    Popular Brands
    #Trending Stories
    1. Google Removes Viral Indian App That Deleted Chinese Ones: 10 Points
    2. Samsung Galaxy M11, Galaxy M01 Debut in India: All Details
    3. Nokia Smart TV 43-inch Model With 4K Screen, JBL Audio Launched in India
    4. BSNL Launches Rs. 365 Prepaid Recharge Plan With Year-Long Validity
    5. Remove China Apps Pulled From Google Play
    6. BTS Edition of Samsung Galaxy S20+ in Works, Report Claims
    7. OnePlus 8 First Impressions
    8. This Website Gives You a Look at the Path of Cyclone Nisarga
    9. Fitbit Launches Low-Cost Emergency Ventilator for COVID-19 Pandemic
    10. Realme X3 Series Reportedly Spotted on India's BIS Page, May Launch Soon
    #Latest Stories
    1. Samsung Galaxy A31 With Quad Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
    2. Redmi 9 Tipped to Launch on June 25, Price and Specifications Leaked
    3. Jio to Offer 1 Year of Free Disney+ Hotstar VIP Subscription for Its Customers
    4. Lunar Eclipse June 2020: How to Watch Penumbral Lunar Eclipse Live on June 5, India Timings, More
    5. Samsung Galaxy M11 vs Samsung Galaxy M21: Price in India, Specifications Compared
    6. Swiggy, Zomato Begin Alcohol Home Delivery in Kolkata, Siliguri
    7. Zoom Explains Why Free Users Are Not Getting End-to-End Encryption on Video Calls
    8. Fitbit Launches Low-Cost Emergency Ventilator ‘Fitbit Flow’ for COVID-19 Pandemic
    9. Apple Rumoured to Launch New iPad Pro Models in First Half of 2021 With 5G Support, Mini-LED Displays
    10. Redmi Earbuds S See Over 1,00,000 Units Sold in One Week: Xiaomi
    Gadgets 360 is available in
    Follow Us
    Download Our Apps
    App Store App Store
    Available in Hindi
    App Store
    © Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
    Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com