Reliance Jio seems to be all set to offer a Disney+ Hotstar Premium subscription to its users under a new offer. Although the telco has not made an official announcement yet, it has suggested the offer through an FAQ page on its website. In June, Jio started offering an affordable Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription to its prepaid users with the Rs. 401, Rs. 612, Rs. 1,208, and Rs. 2,599 plans. Jio rival Airtel also offers Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscriptions with select prepaid plans.

As per the FAQ page on the Jio website, the telecom operator is in the process of launching the Disney+ Hotstar Premium membership for its users. No details were shared on the launch date. The development was first reported by PriceBaba.

Gadgets 360 has reached out to Jio for clarity on the Disney+ Hotstar Premium bundling and will update this report when the company responds.

Disney+ Hotstar Premium subscription is available at Rs. 299 for a month or Rs. 1,499 for a year. It brings benefits including live sports, multiplex movies, latest American shows and movies, Disney+ Originals, exclusive Hotstar Specials, and Star serials before TV releases. For viewers looking for a cheaper option, there is the Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription at Rs. 399 per year that doesn't include Disney+ Originals or American shows and movies but offers all the remaining content that are provided to premium members.

Jio recently launched Rs. 499 and Rs. 777 prepaid plans with one year of Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription. The operator initially provided the subscription with its Rs. 401, Rs. 612, Rs. 1,208, and Rs. 2,599 plans. Airtel also offers Disney+ Hotstar VIP membership through its Rs. 448, Rs. 499, Rs. 599, and Rs. 2,698 prepaid plans.

