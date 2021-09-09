Jio Discontinues Rs. 39, Rs. 69 Packs Ahead of Jio Phone Next Launch

Reliance Jio has discontinued two affordable prepaid plans aimed at Jio Phone users, ahead of the Jio Phone Next launch. At the time of writing, these plans are no longer on the Jio website. The two plans that have been discontinued were priced at Rs. 39, and Rs. 69. These two prepaid packs are no longer listed on the website or even on the mobile app. Jio might have discontinued these plans now as it may be planning on introducing new plans for Jio Phone users after the official launch of the Jio Phone Next. The Jio Phone Next is set to launch on September 10.

The two Reliance Jio prepaid plans priced at Rs. 39 and Rs. 69 have been discontinued are no longer listed on the website and MyJio app. The Rs. 39 affordable plan offered benefits like 100MB of daily data, 100 SMS messages, and unlimited voice calling to any network within India for a validity of 14 days. On the other hand, the Rs. 69 prepaid pack used to offer 0.5GB of daily data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS messages benefits for the same validity as the Rs. 39 pack, 14 days. This change was first spotted by Telecom Talk.

In addition to discontinuing the two prepaid packs, Reliance Jio has also removed the Buy 1 Get 1 free offer from its Jio Phone plans. This benefit gave users the next recharge free after they paid for one recharge. It was introduced to help users during the pandemic, but the Buy 1 Get 1 free offer has now been removed from Jio Phone plans.

All of these changes hint that the telco may introduce new prepaid plans alongside the launch of the Jio Phone Next. The ultra-affordable 4G smartphone is set to launch on the day of Ganesh Chathuri. The phone was announced at the 44th Reliance Industries AGM back in June and has been co-developed by Reliance Jio and Google. The Jio Phone Next offers Google Play store access and is confirmed to come with features like voice assistant, automatic read-aloud of screen text, and language translation. The expected price of the Jio Phone Next is Rs. 3,499.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.