Jio Discontinues Rs. 39, Rs. 69 Packs Ahead of Jio Phone Next Launch

Jio has also removed Buy 1 Get 1 free offer from Jio Phone plans on the site .

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 9 September 2021 17:37 IST
Jio Phone Next launch is set for September 10

Highlights
  • Jio’s Rs. 39 and Rs. 69 plans came with 14 days of validity
  • Reliance Jio may introduce new plans with Jio Phone Next launch
  • Jio Phone Next is expected to be priced at Rs. 3,499

Reliance Jio has discontinued two affordable prepaid plans aimed at Jio Phone users, ahead of the Jio Phone Next launch. At the time of writing, these plans are no longer on the Jio website. The two plans that have been discontinued were priced at Rs. 39, and Rs. 69. These two prepaid packs are no longer listed on the website or even on the mobile app. Jio might have discontinued these plans now as it may be planning on introducing new plans for Jio Phone users after the official launch of the Jio Phone Next. The Jio Phone Next is set to launch on September 10.

The two Reliance Jio prepaid plans priced at Rs. 39 and Rs. 69 have been discontinued are no longer listed on the website and MyJio app. The Rs. 39 affordable plan offered benefits like 100MB of daily data, 100 SMS messages, and unlimited voice calling to any network within India for a validity of 14 days. On the other hand, the Rs. 69 prepaid pack used to offer 0.5GB of daily data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS messages benefits for the same validity as the Rs. 39 pack, 14 days. This change was first spotted by Telecom Talk.

In addition to discontinuing the two prepaid packs, Reliance Jio has also removed the Buy 1 Get 1 free offer from its Jio Phone plans. This benefit gave users the next recharge free after they paid for one recharge. It was introduced to help users during the pandemic, but the Buy 1 Get 1 free offer has now been removed from Jio Phone plans.

All of these changes hint that the telco may introduce new prepaid plans alongside the launch of the Jio Phone Next. The ultra-affordable 4G smartphone is set to launch on the day of Ganesh Chathuri. The phone was announced at the 44th Reliance Industries AGM back in June and has been co-developed by Reliance Jio and Google. The Jio Phone Next offers Google Play store access and is confirmed to come with features like voice assistant, automatic read-aloud of screen text, and language translation. The expected price of the Jio Phone Next is Rs. 3,499.

How will India's new liberalised drone rules impact the industry? And where are they left wanting? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Reliance Jio, Jio Phone, Jio Phone Prepaid Plans, Jio Phone Next
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
