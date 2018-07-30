NDTV Gadgets360.com

Jio Digital Pack Gives Select Users 2GB Extra Data per Day Over Their Existing Pack

, 30 July 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Jio Digital Pack Gives Select Users 2GB Extra Data per Day Over Their Existing Pack

The Jio Digital Pack is said to be valid only until July 31

Highlights

  • Jio Digital pack offers extra data at no additional cost
  • It will be visible to select users in the MyJio app
  • Eligibility criteria for the pack is not known

Reliance Jio, the newest operator in the Indian telecom scene, has released a new add-on pack for its prepaid subscribers that gives 2GB of additional daily 4G data over and above the existing Jio pack that the user has subscribed to. Visible in the MyJio app automatically, this add-on pack is currently rolling out for select subscribers, eligibility for which is currently unknown. Also, the Jio digital pack does not come with any additional calling or SMS benefits, which will remain same as the one offered in the existing base pack. A Jio representative confirmed to Gadgets 360 that add-on is valid only until July 31, 2018.

With the Digital Pack active, if a Jio user is availing the Rs. 399 prepaid pack which offers 1.5GB 4G data per day, for 84 days, then the they will get a total of 3.5GB 4G data per day. However, considering the validity of the pack is only up to July 31, it is rendered mostly unusable. Comments on a report by Telecom Talk however say that the pack will expire on August 2 for some users, not July 31.

Earlier this month, Reliance Jio rolled out its Jio Phone Monsoon Hungama offer as part of which users can exchange their existing features phones and purchase the Jio Phone at a price of just Rs. 501, which is also a full refundable security deposit. However, six months worth recharge of the custom Rs. 99 prepaid pack is required to avail this deal. The exchange offer, thus, mandates a payment of Rs. 1,095 (Rs. 501 + Rs. 594) to be able to purchase the Jio Phone. To recall, the new Rs. 99 Jio Phone recharge comes with 0.5GB 4G data per day, unlimited voice calls, and 300 SMS messages, with a validity of 28 days.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Jio, Reliance Jio
Twitter Says Will Suspend Users Posting Abusive Comments During Live Broadcasts
Star Wars: Episode IX Will Feature Carrie Fisher, Mark Hamill
Vivo Nex
Jio Digital Pack Gives Select Users 2GB Extra Data per Day Over Their Existing Pack
Comment
Read in: বাংলা
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Vivo Nex
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi Mi A2 Launched, Honor 9N in India, and More News This Week
  2. Jio Digital Pack Gives Users 2GB Extra Data per Day Over Existing Pack
  3. Zuckerberg Loses More Than $15 Billion in Record Facebook Fall
  4. Asus ZenFone 5Z 8GB RAM Variant to Go on Sale for First Time Today
  5. Huawei Nova 3i, Nova 3 First Impressions
  6. Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Price Leaked, 2018 S Pen's Design Tipped
  7. Honor 9N Review
  8. Best Smartphones Under Rs. 15,000
  9. Honor 9N vs Redmi Note 5 Pro vs Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 vs Moto G6
  10. Amazon, Alphabet, Others Throwing Money and Talent at Robots for the Home
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.