Jio Subscribers Getting 8GB of Additional Data With New Cricket Teaser Pack

 
, 01 May 2018
Jio users can check if they have received the additional data under My Plans in MyJio app

Highlights

  • Jio has silently introduced the Cricket Teaser Pack
  • The new pack offers a total of 8GB additional data for four days
  • It comes weeks after the Rs. 251 Jio Cricket Season Pack

The Jio Rs. 251 recharge for the IPL 2018 season, called the Cricket Season Pack, was launched a few weeks ago, but it seems the operator isn't done with the tournament just yet. It has silently rolled out the Jio Cricket Teaser Pack, which gives subscribers a total of 8GB data, and has validity of 4 days. It is seemingly available for all users, irrespective of the recharge pack they are currently using. This seems to be an effort by the operator to entice more users to purchase the Cricket Season Pack, which comes with 2GB data for 51 days - meaning a total of 102GB data at less than Rs. 2.50 per GB.

The new Jio Cricket Teaser Pack offers 2GB of 4G data on a daily basis for four days. Post the 2GB ceiling, subscribers will get unlimited data access at 64Kbps. Jio hasn't provided any clarity regarding whether the availability of the add-on pack is limited. However, you can check if it has been extended to you by going to the My Plans section on the MyJio app. It comes as a free add-on pack with a value worth Rs. 100. Being an add-on, the new pack doesn't offer any calling or SMS benefits.jio cricket teaser pack 015318 115316 7524 Jio Cricket Teaser Pack

Last month, Reliance Jio released a live mobile game called Jio Cricket Play Along that is available across the IPL 2018 matches and can be played in 11 languages. The game is claimed to offer real-time interaction during the cricket matches and offer certain prizes to participants. Reliance Jio also launched a new web show with personalities such as comedian Sunil Grover and anchor Samir Kochhar who are featuring "unseen off-the-field experience, a hearty dose of laughter, exclusive comments by Cricket experts, and celebrity guests" every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday throughout this IPL season. The show is available through the MyJio app. All these offerings are accompanied by the Rs. 251 Jio Cricket Season Pack.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Jio Cricket Teaser Pack, Reliance Jio, Jio, Telecom, India
