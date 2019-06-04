Celebrating the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Reliance Jio has brought a Jio Cricket Season special data pack for all its existing and new subscribers. The new special data pack is designed to provide as much as 102GB data for 51 days, which is believed to be adequate for watching all the world cup matches. Similarly, cricket fans can enjoy playing the Jio Cricket Play Along game during the matches and predict real-time outcomes to earn points. The game is accessible through the MyJio app.

Among other highlights, the Jio Cricket Season special data pack is available at Rs. 251 to offer 102GB of high-speed data access for 51 days. The data can be used to access all Internet services and is believed to be adequate for catching up the latest during the 2019 Cricket World Cup.

Reliance Jio has also brought the Jio Cricket Play Along game that is available during matches. The game is available to both Jio and non-Jio subscribers and can be accessed through the MyJio app. Moreover, the players on the Jio Cricket Play Along game can predict real-time outcomes to earn points for their correct prediction.

For letting subscribers watch 2019 Cricket World Cup matches free, Reliance Jio is giving access to all the world cup matches through JioTV. While accessing Hotstar, all Jio subscribers will be automatically granted access to all the world cup matches. Similarly, users on the JioTV will be redirected to Hotstar to watch the matches for free.

It is worth noting here that Reliance Jio subscribers will get free access to the cricket matches on Hotstar during the ongoing 2019 Cricket World Cup tournament, though data charges will be applicable as per the data pack rates.