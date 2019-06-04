Technology News
  • Home
  • Telecom
  • Telecom News
  • Jio Cricket Season Special Data Pack Debuts to Offer 102GB Data for 51 Days at Rs. 251, Jio Subscribers Get Free Access to Matches

Jio Cricket Season Special Data Pack Debuts to Offer 102GB Data for 51 Days at Rs. 251, Jio Subscribers Get Free Access to Matches

Reliance Jio subscribers can watch the cricket matches during this World Cup for free through Hotstar and JioTV.

By | Updated: 4 June 2019 18:35 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Jio Cricket Season Special Data Pack Debuts to Offer 102GB Data for 51 Days at Rs. 251, Jio Subscribers Get Free Access to Matches

Jio Cricket Season special data pack offers 102GB data for 51 days

Highlights
  • Jio Cricket Season pack is available at Rs. 251
  • Reliance Jio is offering prizes through Jio Cricket Play Along game
  • Jio subscribers can watch cricket matches for free

Celebrating the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Reliance Jio has brought a Jio Cricket Season special data pack for all its existing and new subscribers. The new special data pack is designed to provide as much as 102GB data for 51 days, which is believed to be adequate for watching all the world cup matches. Similarly, cricket fans can enjoy playing the Jio Cricket Play Along game during the matches and predict real-time outcomes to earn points. The game is accessible through the MyJio app.

Among other highlights, the Jio Cricket Season special data pack is available at Rs. 251 to offer 102GB of high-speed data access for 51 days. The data can be used to access all Internet services and is believed to be adequate for catching up the latest during the 2019 Cricket World Cup.

Reliance Jio has also brought the Jio Cricket Play Along game that is available during matches. The game is available to both Jio and non-Jio subscribers and can be accessed through the MyJio app. Moreover, the players on the Jio Cricket Play Along game can predict real-time outcomes to earn points for their correct prediction.

For letting subscribers watch 2019 Cricket World Cup matches free, Reliance Jio is giving access to all the world cup matches through JioTV. While accessing Hotstar, all Jio subscribers will be automatically granted access to all the world cup matches. Similarly, users on the JioTV will be redirected to Hotstar to watch the matches for free.

It is worth noting here that Reliance Jio subscribers will get free access to the cricket matches on Hotstar during the ongoing 2019 Cricket World Cup tournament, though data charges will be applicable as per the data pack rates.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Reliance Jio, Jio Cricket Season data pack, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, 2019 Cricket World Cup, Cricket World Cup, Jio Cricket Play Along, Jio
Gadgets 360 Staff The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Samsung to Focus on Its Core Amid Rising Uncertainties
Honor Smartphones
Jio Cricket Season Special Data Pack Debuts to Offer 102GB Data for 51 Days at Rs. 251, Jio Subscribers Get Free Access to Matches
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

6GB RAM Phones
TRENDING
  1. OnePlus 7 Review
  2. Google Maps Gets Live Train Status and More Features in India
  3. Fossil Sport Wear OS Smartwatch Launched in India in 2 Sizes
  4. Redmi K20, K20 Pro Confirmed to Launch in India by Mid-July
  5. Oppo, Xiaomi Tease Under-Display Selfie Camera Technology
  6. 13 Biggest New Features Coming to Your iPhone This Year
  7. iOS 13 Will Finally Get Rid of the Volume Indicator Everyone Hates
  8. Redmi K20 Pro vs Redmi K20: Price, Specifications Compared
  9. Airtel Platinum Users to Get Free Zee5 Premium Subscription: How to Avail
  10. It's Not Just You, Google Play Store Is Down for Many Users Worldwide
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.