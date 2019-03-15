Technology News

Jio Celebrations Pack Makes Comeback With 2GB Daily Data Benefits for Some Users

, 15 March 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Jio Celebrations Pack Makes Comeback With 2GB Daily Data Benefits for Some Users

Highlights

  • Jio Celebrations Pack has been spotted by some users
  • The pack is said to offer 2GB daily data benefits for four days
  • Jio Celebrations Pack was previously extended until late November

Reliance Jio has reportedly brought back the Jio Celebrations Pack for some users to offer them 2GB of additional daily data. This time, the Jio Celebrations Pack is said to be available for four days -- unlike the last time, when it arrived with 2GB daily data benefits for five days. With the new launch, the Mumbai-based telco is essentially giving a total of 8GB of data for free. The Jio Celebrations Pack was originally launched in September last year, though it was extended for some users until late November.

According to a report by Telecom Talk, Reliance Jio is rolling out the Jio Celebrations Pack with four days of validity. The new offering is also said to bring 2GB data per day for four days, which translates to a total of 8GB data.

You can check the availability of the Jio Celebrations Pack on your connection by signing in to the MyJio app. Once logged in, you need to scroll down to the My Plans section to see the new pack. The section notably refreshes the data benefits at around 12am on each day through the offer period.

It is worth noting here that Jio Celebrations Pack is available to a limited set of users. Some users on Twitter reported its arrival. However, Gadgets 360 wasn't able to independently verify the new offer.

jio celebrations pack twitter mr muralim Jio Celebrations Pack

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Mr_MuraliM

 

As we mentioned, Reliance Jio originally launched the Jio Celebrations Pack with 2GB daily data benefits for five days back in September last year. The company extended the pack for some users in November.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
Facebook Rolling Out a Dedicated Gaming Tab on App
The Division 2 Review
Pricee
Jio Celebrations Pack Makes Comeback With 2GB Daily Data Benefits for Some Users
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Oppo F7 Offer
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi Updates Android Pie Roadmap, 10 Phones to Receive Update
  2. Redmi Go to Launch in India on March 19
  3. Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Note 7 Next Sale on March 20
  4. Redmi Note 7 Pro Review
  5. How to Check if Your Name Is on the Voter List in India
  6. Poco F1 Lite Spotted on Benchmark Site With Snapdragon 660 SoC
  7. Huawei P30 Pro India Launch Said to Be Soon After Global Launch This Month
  8. Google Maps Now Lets You Report Accidents, Speed Traps Enroute
  9. Asus ZenFone Max Shot, Max Plus M2 Launched With Snapdragon SiP 1 Chip
  10. Oppo F11 Pro Goes on Sale in India: Price, Launch Offers, Specifications
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.