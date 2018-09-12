Jio turned two years old last week, and has been doling out offers since then to mark the second anniversary of its operations in the country. First it was giving consumers complimentary 2GB data per day for five days, then there was an offer giving buyers of Cadbury Dairy Milk chocolate 1GB of data at no cost. Now, Jio is giving users a Rs. 50 cashback on all recharges above Rs. 300 on transactions made via PhonePe. With the Rs. 50 instant discount vouchers that all Jio subscribers already have, the effective price of the recharge comes down by Rs. 100. This cashback offer can be used only once, and the offer expires September 21.

The new Jio cashback offer is only applicable if the subscriber purchases a recharge above Rs. 300 with PhonePe as the payment method. Users can also opt for BHIM UPI as the payment method of choice, but the transaction must be made via PhonePe and using a PhonePe-linked bank account. Other modes of payment in PhonePe include debit card, credit card, netbanking, and wallet. Buyers can avail this offer from both the MyJio app and the Jio.com website. The most affordable Jio recharge above Rs. 300 is priced at Rs. 349, and recharge pack costs go up to Rs. 9,999.

Jio automatically provides the Rs. 50 cashback on PhonePe transactions above Rs. 300

The Rs. 50 cashback will be credited as a PhonePe gift voucher balance within 24 hours of making the transaction. This cashback can be used to pay for recharges, bill payments, and for purchases on the PhonePe partner stores, but cannot be withdrawn to any linked bank account. If a user’s PhonePe wallet limit for the month has been reached, the cashback will be credited on the first business day of the next month. According to the terms and conditions for this offer, if the transaction does not go through but the cashback has been credited, it will remain with the user as a PhonePe voucher. However, the amount refunded to the user will be Rs. 50 less to balance this voucher in such a case.

Jio has enjoyed a successful run in the country’s highly competitive telecom sector in the past two years. Its user base has already crossed 200 million, and it claims to be responsible for most of the data traffic consumption in the country. The company has, of course, made voice calls practically free and mobile data ultra affordable, and has compelled rival telecom operators to do the same. Since the launch of its telecom operations, the company has forayed into selling smartphones, 4G feature phones, and is working towards the public rollout of its high-speed broadband service.

