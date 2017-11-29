The Jio cashback offer providing customers with benefits worth up to Rs. 2,599, announced earlier this month, was supposed to end on November 25. However, the telecom operator has quietly extended the last date of the offer, moving it to December 15. This means Prime users will be able to get the Jio vouchers, wallet cashback, and online travel and shopping discounts till the middle of next month. However, the list of Jio partners offering wallet cashbacks has become smaller this time around.

Under the Jio Triple Cashback offer, subscribers who purchase recharges of Rs. 399 and above from MyJio or Jio.com site will get Rs. 400 cashback in the form of eight vouchers of Rs. 50. These vouchers can be used to deduct Rs. 50 while purchasing future recharge packs.

If you use digital wallets to pay for the recharge pack, you will get cashback in there as well. So for example, if you join the Jio network as a new user and use Amazon Pay to buy a Rs. 459 recharge, you will receive the vouchers worth Rs. 400 from Jio and Rs. 50 cashback as Pay balance, totalling Rs. 450. Both the wallet cashback and the Jio vouchers can be redeemed immediately. However, unlike the original offer, this time Axis Pay and FreeCharge users will not get the cashback benefit.

Following is the list of cashbacks users will receive from wallets:

Partner Cashback for new users Cashback for existing users MobiKwik Rs. 300 (Code - NEWJIO) Rs. 149 (Code - JIO149) Amazon Pay Rs. 50 Rs. 50 Paytm Rs. 50 (Code - NEWJIO) Rs. 15 (Code - PAYTMJIO) PhonePe Rs. 50 Nil

On top of the cashbacks, Jio is also offering discounts on online fashion and travel purchases to raise the total value of the offer to Rs. 2,599. Under the cashback offer, you will get Rs. 399 discount on transactions worth Rs. 1,500 and above on AJio.com, and Rs. 500 instant discount on purchases of Rs. 1,999 and above on Reliancetrends.com. Similarly, Jio’s partnership with Yatra.com will give you a Rs. 1,000 discount on round trip domestic flights, and Rs. 500 on a one-way ticket. Users can redeem these discounts after November 20. Users can redeem the discounts immediately.