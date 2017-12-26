Jio cashback offer made a return just hours after another such offer concluded on December 25, but this time with more benefits. The new Jio cashback offer gives customers worth up to Rs. 3,300, roughly 27 percent higher than those offered by the just-concluded Triple Cashback offer. As before, the offer is available only for Prime consumers, and provides benefits in the form of recharge vouchers, wallet cashback, and online discounts from the likes of Grofers, OYO, Yatra, and Paytm Mall among others. The new Jio cashback offer starts Tuesday and ends on January 15.

Jio cashback for Paytm, Amazon Pay, and other wallets

As per the offer, which Jio calls "Surprise Cashback Offer", subscribers who recharge their accounts with Rs. 399 or above from MyJio or Jio.com site will get Rs. 400 cashback in the form of eight vouchers of Rs. 50. These vouchers can be used to deduct Rs. 50 while purchasing future recharge packs. In addition to the vouchers, Jio will offer instant cashback of up to Rs. 300 on every recharge by its partner wallets, including Amazon Pay, Paytm, MobiKwik, PhonePe, Axis Pay, and Freecharge. This means that if you join the Jio network as a new Prime user and use Amazon Pay to buy a pack of Rs. 459, you will receive the vouchers worth Rs. 400 from Jio and Rs. 99 cashback as Amazon Pay - totalling Rs. 499.

Partner Cashback for new users Cashback for existing users MobiKwik Rs. 300 (Code - JIOGIFT) Rs. 300 (Code - JIOGIFT) Amazon Pay Rs. 100 Rs. 100 Axis Pay Rs. 100 Rs. 30 PhonePe Rs. 75 Rs. 30 Paytm Rs. 50 (Code - NEWJIO) Rs. 30 (Code - PAYTMJIO) Freecharge Rs. 50 (Code - JIO50) Rs. 30 (Code - JIO30)

Alongside the cashbacks, Jio is providing partner e-commerce vouchers of up to Rs. 2,600. There is a discount of 20 percent on Zoomcar of up to Rs. 1,000, 30 percent discount on OYO Hotel booking and 50 percent OYO Money cashback of up to Rs. 1,500, Paytm Mall cashback (up to Rs. 2,000 on minimum purchase of Rs. 10,000), 20 percent discount on BigBash on a minimum purchase of Rs. 600, flat Rs. 300 cashback on Grofers order of Rs. 1,500, and Rs. 1,000 off on roundtrip and Rs. 500 off on one-way bookings of domestic flights through Yatra. These partner e-commerce vouchers under the Surprise Cashback offer are valid until March 31.

The latest Jio cashback offer debuts over a month after the telco launched its Triple Cashback offer that provided benefits worth up to Rs. 2,599 on recharges of Rs. 399 and above. That offer expired on December 25 after attracting a large number of subscribers towards Jio's network in India.

Late last week, Jio expanded its data pack portfolio by launching Rs. 199 pack and Rs. 299 pack. The Rs. 199 pack is designed to provide subscribers with 1.2GB data on a daily basis, while the Rs. 299 pack offers 2GB data per day. Both packs also offer unlimited voice calling, national roaming, SMS, and app benefits to Prime subscribers. The Mumbai-headquartered operator is calling the two new packs as its "Happy New Year 2018" offerings.