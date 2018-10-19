Jio is back in the news with the launch of a brand new Diwali "100 percent cashback" offer as well as an annual recharge pack. The new Rs. 1,699 Jio recharge offers a whopping 547.5GB of 4G data with a one-year validity period, with a daily limit of 1.5GB high-speed data per day. The recharge is already live for users to avail. Additionally, on the occasion of Diwali, Jio is also offering a "100 percent cashback" to users on almost all recharge plans in the form of Reliance Digital coupons that will show up in MyJio app. The Jio 1699 recharge will sit alongside the Rs. 4,999 and Rs. 9,999 in the Jio portfolio of one-year recharge plans.

Jio Diwali 100 percent cashback offer

Furthermore, on account of the festive season, Jio has announced the Diwali 100 percent Cashback Offer that allows users to avail full cashback on all recharge plans above Rs. 100. Therefore this offer is applicable on Jio recharges of Rs.149, Rs.198, Rs.299, Rs.349, Rs. 398, Rs.399, Rs.448, Rs.449 Rs.498, Rs.509, Rs.799, Rs.999, Rs.1699, Rs.1999, Rs.4999, and Rs.9999 packs only.

The cashback shall be credited in the form of Reliance Digital coupons in the MyJio App of the eligible subscriber as long as you are a Jio Prime member. This is valid on all recharges done online as as well as via Jio retailers.

These cashback vouchers issued by Jio can be redeemed at any Reliance Digital Store with a minimum cart value of Rs.5,000, which might limit the appeal these coupons will have for many users.

On recharges above Rs. 500, multiple vouchers will be issued, but the subscriber cannot redeem two coupons together. For example, for the Rs. 1,699 plan, Jio will issue four cashback vouchers (three of Rs. 500 and one of Rs. 200), and not one. These cashback coupons also come with an expiry date of Decemeber 31, 2018, and this cashback offer is available only till November 30.

Furthermore, some products at Reliance Digital stores will not be eligible for the coupon redemption, and these include smartphones from Xiaomi and Samsung, tablets from Lenovo and Samsung, hard disks of Seagate, Western Digital and Sony, and more. To read more about this offer, head to the company website.

Jio 1699 annual recharge

The new Jio 1,699 recharge it offers 547.5GB of data with 1.5GB per day FUP, unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day, and free access to all Jio entertainment apps. The validity of this prepaid recharge is for 365 days. This is one of the best yearly prepaid plan from any telecom operator so far, with BSNL's widely available yearly prepaid plans starting from above Rs. 2,000. Also, the 1.5GB per day data benefit and unlimited voice calling is very lucrative for all users. BSNL launched a Rs. 999 plan earlier in the year, but offered it to only limited circles. It gives 1GB per day to users, and unlimited calls only for six months, among other limitations. In comparison, Jio offers 1.5GB per day and true unlimited voice calls similar to other Jio plans.

While the Rs. 1,699 Jio recharge comes with a data FUP of 1.5GB per day, the Rs. 4,999 and Rs. 9,999 packs come with no such per day data ceiling limit. Both the packs offer 365 days validity, and come with 350GB and 750GB data benefits respectively.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.