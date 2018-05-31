Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Jio Cashback, Date Offers for Samsung Galaxy J2 (2018), Galaxy J7 Duo Users Announced

 
, 31 May 2018
Samsung Galaxy J2 (2018)

Jio and Samsung India have partnered to introduce exclusive offers on the purchase of two Samsung Galaxy devices, the Galaxy J2 (2018) and Galaxy J7 Duo, bundling them with cashbacks and other benefits for Jio users. As part of the scheme, Jio subscribers buying the Samsung Galaxy J2 (2018) can avail instant cashback vouchers up to Rs. 2,750 (55 cashback vouchers worth Rs. 50 each) along with 100GB additional 4G data (10 vouchers for 10GB additional data each) benefit. The offer is valid till September 30, 2018, and users will be able to avail the cashbacks and benefits with the Rs. 198 and Rs. 299 prepaid plans.

Similarly, Jio subscribers buying the Samsung Galaxy J7 Duo can avail instant cashback vouchers up to Rs. 2,750 (55 cashback vouchers worth Rs. 50 each), and double data for a maximum of four recharges. Once again, the offer is valid till September 30, 2018. Cashbacks are applicable on for Rs. 198 or Rs. 299 prepaid plans, while double data is valid on prepaid plans of Rs. 198 or above.

To recall, the Samsung Galaxy J2 (2018) was launched in India back in April, and came with pretty much the same launch offers. It appears the partnership has been extended for a longer time - up till September in this case. The Galaxy J2 (2018)'s highlight feature is the preloaded Samsung Mall app that is claimed to use artificial intelligence (AI) to let users shop online by clicking a picture of their desired product. A 'Device Maintenance' feature is also present to optimise the smartphone's performance. Similarly, there is a storage-saving proprietary 'Move to Memory Card' feature that automatically directs content from social media apps to the external memory card.

The Samsung Galaxy J2 Duo was also launched in April, but didn't come with any launch offers - meaning the Reliance Jio cashbacks and data benefits are now a selling point for the smartphone. Highlights of the Galaxy J2 Duo include an App Pair feature, Bixby Home, and a dual rear camera setup.

Written with inputs from IANS

Comments

Display5.00-inch
Processor1.4GHz quad-core
Front Camera5-megapixel
Resolution540x960 pixels
RAM2GB
OSAndroid 7.1
Storage16GB
Rear Camera8-megapixel
Battery Capacity2600mAh
