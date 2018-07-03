Jio Brings Down JioFi Effective Price to Rs. 499 With New Cashback Offer

Jio has announced a new cashback to boost the sales of its JioFi portable 4G router. Under this offer, customers will get cashback of Rs. 500, which brings down the effective price of the JioFi device to Rs. 499. In September last year, Jio had slashed the price of the portable router from Rs. 1,999 to Rs. 999. To avail the new cashback offer, users must purchase a new JioFi unit, and those who already have the device are not eligible for it. The offer is effective starting today, July 3, and there is no last date revealed so far. The JioFi datacard is available to purchase from Jio Store, as well as e-commerce websites such as Amazon and Flipkart, among others.

The JioFi cashback offer requires users to buy the device and a new postpaid SIM that will be used in it. They must then opt for postpaid plan of minimum Rs. 199 value, and pay the bill for the same for 12 months. After the 12-month period is over, they will get Rs. 500 cashback in the form of credit which will be adjusted against the next bill cycles. For those unaware, Jio postpaid plan at Rs. 199 offers 25GB of data and free voice calls, unlimited SMS messages, and premium subscriptions to Jio apps to consumers.

This new offer comes just days after the operator announced a new Jio Oppo Monsoon Offer with benefits worth up to Rs. 4,900 on. The offer, which runs till September 25, gives cashback of Rs. 1,800 in the form of Rs. 50 vouchers. There will also be MakeMyTrip vouchers worth Rs. 1,300 as part of the offer, along with Jio Money up to Rs. 1,800 on buying the Rs. 299 pack for 36 months.

Also in June, Jio gave users additional 1.5GB data per day on all packs with a daily data cap. This means all the packs priced between Rs. 149 and Rs. 799 will get 1.5GB data extra per day for the entire validity period.

