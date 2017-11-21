Jio cashback offer will come to an end this week, meaning no more freebies worth Rs. 2,599 on purchasing recharges of Rs. 399 or more. So if you want to avail the benefits, it is high time you join the Jio bandwagon and become a Prime subscriber. But there are many who are more than satisfied with their current operator, whether it is Airtel, Vodafone, Idea or BSNL, as they offer plans with 1GB data allotment per day at competitive prices. This leaves no reason for them to switch to Jio and their current telecom service provider behind. If you are still no sure which operator and plan is the right for you, we have compiled a list of the best plans with 1GB data per day to help you figure out the answer. Take a look.

Jio 1GB data per day plans

Jio has the widest range of plans with 1GB data per day, with varying validities of course. Since the Diwali tariff revision, the Rs. 309 plan comes with 1GB data per day for 49 days, while the Rs. 399 plan offers the same daily data allowance for 70 days. Similarly, you will get 84GB data at 1GB per day for 84 days with the Rs. 459 plan, and 1GB daily for 91 days for Rs. 499. All these Jio plans come with free calls and 3,000 SMSes and access to Jio apps.

Airtel 1GB data per day plans

Airtel offers two plans with 1GB data per day, keeping its range of plans a little more streamlined. The Rs. 399 plan provides 1GB daily data allocation and bundled local and STD calls, with validity of 70 days. On the other hand, you will get 1GB data per day for 70 days, bundled local and STD calls, free outgoing calls on roaming and 100 SMSes per day at Rs. 448. If you want a little more daily data and are willing to settle for less validity, you can get 1.5GB data per day for 28 days with the Rs. 349 plan. The bundled calls are limited to 250 minutes per day and 1,000 minutes a week for all plans.

Vodafone 1GB data per day plans

Like Airtel, Vodafone also has two plans with 1GB data per day, priced at Rs. 348 and Rs. 392. Both plans have 28-day validity and come with 1GB per day and unlimited local and STD calls, but with the Rs. 392 Vodafone plan you will also get free outgoing calls on roaming, which will come in handy if you travel frequently. Notably, the Rs. 348 plan provides 1GB per day in Delhi-NCR, while it is not available for consumers in Andhra Pradesh/ Telangana circle. In the latter, however, you can go for the Rs. 98 pack that offers 1GB of 2G data per day for 28 days.

The company has also launched new plans with 1GB data per day for 70 days and 84 days at Rs. 458 and Rs. 509, respectively. Both these plans provide customers 250 minutes of free calls daily, and 1,000 minutes weekly, free roaming outgoing calls, and 100 SMSes per day. However, these are available only for select customers for now, so you will have to check the MyVodafone app or call the customer care to make sure they have been extended to you.

BSNL 1GB data per day plan

BSNL has the Rs. 429 plan to combat the Jio threat, offering 90GB of bundled data with the plan. The prepaid recharge pack has validity of 90 days, and the data is doled out in tranches of 1GB daily. You will also get unlimited calls to any network with the plan.

Idea 1GB data per day plan

The Rs. 357 Idea plan provides customers 1.5GB per day, unlimited calls and 100 SMSes per day, with validity of 28 days. Similarly, there’s the Rs. 498 plan that comes with the same benefits as the Rs. 357 plan but 1GB data allocation per day and validity of 70 days.