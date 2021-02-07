Technology News
Jio vs Airtel vs Vi: Best Prepaid Packs Under Rs. 300

Airtel offers a Rs. 219 plan that includes unlimited calling, 100 SMS per day, 1GB per day data, and 28-day validity.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 7 February 2021 11:00 IST
Jio, Airtel, and Vi account for around 90 percent of total market share

Highlights
  • Airtel holds 28.97 percent market share in India
  • Vi offers Vi Movies and TV subscription with its plans
  • Jio plan for Rs. 249 offers 2GB data per day

Jio, Airtel, and Vi (Vodafone Idea) are the three biggest telecom operators in the country. As of November 2020, the data from Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) showed these three operators account for about 90 percent of the total wireless subscribers in India with Jio leading at 35.34 percent, Airtel following at 28.97 percent, and then Vi at 25.10 percent. All three operators have a wide variety of plans for both prepaid and postpaid plans in a wide price range.

If you are a prepaid customer, Airtel, Vi, and Jio offer multiple plans so we have put together a list of plans under Rs. 300.

Airtel prepaid plans under Rs. 300

Airtel's Rs. 219 pack brings unlimited calling, 100 SMS per day, 1GB per day data, and 28-day validity. You also get free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime Video mobile edition, Airtel Xstream membership, free Hello Tunes, and free Wynk Music subscription.

The Rs. 249 pack from Airtel includes 1.5GB data per day, unlimited calling, 100 SMS per day, and a validity of 28 days. It also comes with additional benefits including free Hello Tunes, Airtel Xstream Premium membership, free Wynk Music subscription, free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime Video mobile edition, and Rs. 100 cashback on FASTag.

Airtel also has a Rs. 279 plan that includes 1.5GB data per day, unlimited calls, 28-day validity, and 100 SMS per day. The benefits include Airtel Xstream Premium membership, free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime Video mobile edition, free Wynk Music subscription, free Hello Tunes, a free online course with Upskill, Rs. 100 cashback on FASTag, as well as HDFC Life Insurance.

The Rs. 289 plan includes 1.5GB data per day, unlimited calls, validity of 28 days, and 100 SMS per day. Free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime Video mobile edition, Airtel Xstream Premium membership, free Wynk Music subscription, free Hello Tunes, Rs. 100 cashback on FASTag, and a free online course with Upskill is included with this plan. You also get ZEE5 Premium subscription for 28 days.

For Rs. 298, you get 2GB data per day, 100 SMS per day, unlimited calling, and 28-day validity. Additional benefits include free Hello Tunes, Airtel Xstream Premium membership, free Wynk Music subscription, free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime Video mobile edition, and a free online course with Upskill.

Lastly, the Rs. 299 prepaid pack from Airtel will get you 28 days validity, 1.5GB data per day, unlimited calls, and 100 SMS per day. In terms of benefits, you get Wynk Music Free subscription, free Hellotunes, free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime Video mobile edition, and Airtel Xstream Premium membership. There is also Rs. 100 cashback on FASTag and and a free online course with Upskill.

Vi prepaid plans under Rs. 300

For Rs. 218, you get unlimited calling, 6GB of total data, 100 SMS per day, and 28 days of validity. This Vi prepaid plan also includes access to Vi Movies and TV Basic.

The Rs. 219 pack includes 1GB data per day, unlimited calling, 100 SMS per day, and 28 days of validity. You also get access to Vi Movies and TV Basic with an app/ Web-exclusive offer that adds 2GB of data to the pack.

Vi prepaid customers who get the Rs. 248 recharge will get 28 days of validity, unlimited calling, 8GB total data, and 100 SMS per day, with access to Vi Movies and TV Classic.

With the Rs. 249 pack, you get 1.5GB data per day, 100 SMS per day, unlimited calling, and 28 days validity. Benefits includes access to Vi Movies and TV Classic as well as weekend data rollover that allows you to save up unused data throughout the week and use it over the weekend. Vi is also offering extra 5G data if you recharge from the Vi app.

For Rs. 269, you get unlimited calling, 4GB of data, and 600 SMS, as well as Vi Movies and TV Basic. This plan is valid for 56 days.

The Rs. 299 prepaid pack gets you unlimited calling, 4G data per day, 100 SMS per day, and 28 days validity. Vi is offering double data on this pack along with weekend rollover and access to Vi Movies and TV Classic.

Jio prepaid plans under Rs. 300

Jio offers a Rs. 249 prepaid plan that comes with 28 days validity, 56GB total data with 2GB per day of high-speed browsing, unlimited calling, 100 SMS per day, and complimentary subscription to Jio apps.

Click here to check out recharge plans for your mobile operator.

Is Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra the most complete Android phone yet? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Airtel, Vi, Vodafone Idea, Jio
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi.
Farmers’ Protest: Twitter Gets Government Notice on Farmer Genocide Hashtags; Said to Face Penal Action
Sony Raises Outlook Amid Home Entertainment Boom, but Struggles to Build More PlayStation 5 Consoles

Jio vs Airtel vs Vi: Best Prepaid Packs Under Rs. 300
