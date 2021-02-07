Technology News
Jio vs Airtel vs Vi: Best Prepaid Packs Under Rs. 200

Jio offers a Rs. 199 prepaid plan that comes with 1.5GB of data per day for a total of 42GB data.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 7 February 2021 13:00 IST
Jio, Airtel, and Vi have multiple plans below Rs. 200

Highlights
  • Jio provides subscription to Jio apps with its Rs. 149, Rs. 199 plans
  • Airtel Xstream subscription is included with Rs. 149, more plans
  • Vi does not offer any additional benefits with its Rs. 148 plan

Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone Idea (Vi) are the three largest telecom providers in India, taking up about 90 percent of the total market share when it comes to wireless subscribers, as per data from Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI). All three operators offer a host of prepaid and postpaid plans that come in all price points, depending on the services you require. If you are looking for a prepaid plan from Jio, Airtel, or Vi, under Rs. 200, we have put together a list that will make it easier for you to decide which plan to go for.

Jio prepaid plans under Rs. 200

For Rs. 149, Jio offers an unlimited voice calling plan that includes 24GB data and 24 days of validity, giving you 1GB of high-speed data per day. You also get 100 SMS per day and complimentary subscription to Jio apps. After using 1GB of data per day, your browsing speed will drop to 64Kbps.

Jio offers a Rs. 199 prepaid plan that comes with 1.5GB of data per day for a total of 42GB data to be used during the 28-day validity of the plan. You also get unlimited voice calling and SMS with a limit of 100 SMS per day. Jio also offers complimentary subscription to Jio apps with this plan.

Airtel prepaid plans under Rs. 200

Airtel offers a Rs. 149 prepaid plan that includes 2GB of data, unlimited calling, 300 SMS, and 28 days validity. You also get some benefits with this plan such as free Hello Tunes, subscription to Airtel Xstream, free access to Wynk Music, and a 30-day free trial for Prime Video mobile edition.

There is a Rs. 179 plan that includes 2GB of data, 300 SMS, unlimited calling, and 28 days validity. Benefits include free Hello Tunes, subscription to Airtel Xstream, free access to Wynk Music, a 30-day free trial for Prime Video mobile edition, and Rs. 2 lakh Bharti Axa Life Insurance.

For Rs. 199, you get 1GB data per day, unlimited calls, 100 SMS per day, and 24 days validity. Benefits include free Hello Tunes, subscription to Airtel Xstream, free access to Wynk Music, and a 30-day free trial for Prime Video mobile edition.

Click here to check out who has the best Rs. 129 prepaid pack between Airtel and Jio.

Vi prepaid plans under Rs. 200

The Rs. 148 plan gets you unlimited calling, 1GB data per day, 100 SMS per day, and a validity of 18 days. There are no benefits with this plan.

Vi offers a Rs. 149 prepaid plan that includes 3GB data, unlimited calling, 300 SMS, and 28 days of validity. Additional benefits include access to Vi Movies and TV Basic. Vi is also offering 1GB extra data with this plan if you get a recharge via the app or the website.

For Rs. 199, you get 1GB data per day, 24 days validity, 100 SMS per day, and unlimited calling. Vi bundles Vi Movies and TV Basic access with this prepaid plan.

Click here to check out who has the best Rs. 129 prepaid pack out of Airtel and Vi.

Check out our Mobile Recharge Plans page to find out the best-suited plan for your mobile operator.

Is Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra the most complete Android phone yet? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Jio, Airtel, Vi, Vodafone Idea
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+, Galaxy Note FE Getting February 2021 Android Security Patch: Reports
Oppo F19, Oppo F19 Pro Could Be Launched in India in March; Oppo F21 May Debut in Second Half of 2021: Report

