Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone Idea (Vi) are the three largest telecom providers in India, taking up about 90 percent of the total market share when it comes to wireless subscribers, as per data from Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI). All three operators offer a host of prepaid and postpaid plans that come in all price points, depending on the services you require. If you are looking for a prepaid plan from Jio, Airtel, or Vi, under Rs. 200, we have put together a list that will make it easier for you to decide which plan to go for.

Jio prepaid plans under Rs. 200

For Rs. 149, Jio offers an unlimited voice calling plan that includes 24GB data and 24 days of validity, giving you 1GB of high-speed data per day. You also get 100 SMS per day and complimentary subscription to Jio apps. After using 1GB of data per day, your browsing speed will drop to 64Kbps.

Jio offers a Rs. 199 prepaid plan that comes with 1.5GB of data per day for a total of 42GB data to be used during the 28-day validity of the plan. You also get unlimited voice calling and SMS with a limit of 100 SMS per day. Jio also offers complimentary subscription to Jio apps with this plan.

Airtel prepaid plans under Rs. 200

Airtel offers a Rs. 149 prepaid plan that includes 2GB of data, unlimited calling, 300 SMS, and 28 days validity. You also get some benefits with this plan such as free Hello Tunes, subscription to Airtel Xstream, free access to Wynk Music, and a 30-day free trial for Prime Video mobile edition.

There is a Rs. 179 plan that includes 2GB of data, 300 SMS, unlimited calling, and 28 days validity. Benefits include free Hello Tunes, subscription to Airtel Xstream, free access to Wynk Music, a 30-day free trial for Prime Video mobile edition, and Rs. 2 lakh Bharti Axa Life Insurance.

For Rs. 199, you get 1GB data per day, unlimited calls, 100 SMS per day, and 24 days validity. Benefits include free Hello Tunes, subscription to Airtel Xstream, free access to Wynk Music, and a 30-day free trial for Prime Video mobile edition.

Vi prepaid plans under Rs. 200

The Rs. 148 plan gets you unlimited calling, 1GB data per day, 100 SMS per day, and a validity of 18 days. There are no benefits with this plan.

Vi offers a Rs. 149 prepaid plan that includes 3GB data, unlimited calling, 300 SMS, and 28 days of validity. Additional benefits include access to Vi Movies and TV Basic. Vi is also offering 1GB extra data with this plan if you get a recharge via the app or the website.

For Rs. 199, you get 1GB data per day, 24 days validity, 100 SMS per day, and unlimited calling. Vi bundles Vi Movies and TV Basic access with this prepaid plan.

