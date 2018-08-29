NDTV Gadgets360.com

Vodafone Rs. 597 Recharge With 168 Days Validity Launched to Take on Jio, Airtel

, 29 August 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Vodafone Rs. 597 Recharge With 168 Days Validity Launched to Take on Jio, Airtel

Vodafone's new plan comes with FUP on unlimited voice calling.

Highlights

  • Vodafone offers 10GB data with this new plan
  • It offers 168 days validity only to feature phone users
  • Unlimited calling comes with an FUP limit as well

Vodafone has been rethinking its prepaid offerings recently to combat the tough competition faced from Reliance Jio, and Bharti Airtel. After introducing the new Rs. 159 recharge, the company has now introduced a new Rs. 597 recharge with a validity of 168 days. This plan looks to compete with Airtel's Rs. 597 recharge, so much so, that it even offers the same benefits. However, there are some tweaks that differentiate the Rs. 597 Vodafone recharge from Airtel's, including its separate validity for feature phone and smartphone users.

Vodafone's new Rs. 597 recharge offers 10GB of 4G data, 100 SMS messages per day, and unlimited local, STD, and roaming calls within India. The validity for smartphone users is 112 days, while it offers 168 days of validity only for feature phone users. Furthermore, the telecom operator has an FUP on unlimited calling at 250 minutes per day, 1,000 minutes per week, and calling is limited to only 100 unique numbers during the validity period. This plan is valid in all 4G circles across India, and is live on the app and website as well.

Airtel, on the other hand, is offering 10GB data, 100 SMS messages per day, and unlimited calling without any FUP for 168 days, for smartphone users. The price of this Airtel recharge is also Rs. 597, and it is not known whether more validity is offered to feature phone users or not. This plan is only available in select regions. Both Airtel and Vodafone's plans look to compete with Jio's Rs. 999 recharge that offers unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS messages per day benefits as well. However, the Jio plan comes with 90 days validity, but offers a total of 60GB 4G data. Also, the Jio plan is available in the open market.

If you're looking for a lower priced prepaid plan, then the recently launched Rs. 159 plan comes with 28 days of validity. It offers 28GB of data, unlimited voice calling (same FUP as above), and 100 SMS messages per day for a validity of a month. The 28GB data benefit for 28 days amounts to 1GB per day. Also, Vodafone is offering different SMS benefits in different circles - in some it offers 100 SMS messages per day, in some it offers 100 SMS messages for the plan, and some it doesn't provide any SMS benefits at all.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vodafone
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She ... More
Xiaomi Poco F1 Kernel Source Code Released, Next Flash Sale on September 5
Battlefield V PS4 Pro and Xbox One X Frame Rate and Resolution Is 60fps at 4K: Report
Vivo Nex
Vodafone Rs. 597 Recharge With 168 Days Validity Launched to Take on Jio, Airtel
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Oppo F9 Pro
TRENDING
  1. Google Maps Go to Get Turn-by-Turn Navigation, All-New Homescreen
  2. Realme 2 vs Redmi Note 5 vs Oppo A3s vs Honor 7C
  3. Bose Launches Amazon Alexa-Supported Smart Speaker and Soundbars
  4. Xiaomi Mi A2 vs Redmi Note 5 Pro: Which One's Best Suited to Your Needs?
  5. Xiaomi Poco F1 Review
  6. Xiaomi Poco F1 to Go on Sale in India for the First Time Today
  7. Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro Price Leaked, Said to Arrive in 3 Colour Options
  8. Google Maps API Price Hike Is Threatening the Future of Some Companies
  9. Realme 2 With Display Notch Launched in India, First Sale on September 4
  10. Why Nvidia's GeForce RTX GPUs Aren't for Ready for Gamers Yet
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.