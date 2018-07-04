NDTV Gadgets360.com

BSNL Offers Rs. 491 20Mbps Broadband Plan With 20GB per Day to Take on Airtel, Jio

 
04 July 2018
BSNL Offers Rs. 491 20Mbps Broadband Plan With 20GB per Day to Take on Airtel, Jio

Highlights

  • BSNL announced the new plan on Wednesday
  • The plan is available via customer centres, franchisees, and retailers
  • Plan 491 is meant for individuals as well as SMEs

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) on Wednesday introduced what is is calling the "most economical broadband plan" in India, a Rs. 491 landline broadband offering that provides 20GB of data per day for a month. Users will get speeds of up to 20Mbps with Plan 491, while the state-owned telco is also offering unlimited voice calls to any network alongside.

BSNL announced the plan in a tweet, quoting BSNL Board member N.K. Mehta to say Plan 491 will be useful both individuals as well as small and medium entrepreneurs. The plan is said to now be available via customer service centres, franchisees, and retailers.

The state-owned telco has off late been revising both its broadband and mobile plans, in a bid to keep up with the intense competition in the market thanks to the entry of 4G-only network operator Reliance Jio. The RIL-owned telco is also set to launch its Jio Fiber broadband services soon, when it will make more waves in the market and take on the current leaders BSNL and Airtel.

The company recently revised its non-FTTH broadband plans to start at Rs. 99 a month, offering 20Mbps speeds. Late last month, BSNL was reported to be offering two months of 20Mbps broadband connection free to all new laptop and PC buyers. These customers were said to be eligible for the BSNL BBG Combo ULD 45GB plan that was launched very recently, priced at Rs. 99.

Earlier in June, BSNL started offering two FTTH plans, called Fibro Combo ULD 777 and Fibro Combo ULD 1277. The first offers a data FUP of 500GB at a speed of up to 50Mbps, priced at Rs. 777. The other offers a data FUP of 750GB and speed of up to 100Mbps, priced at Rs. 1,277.

Comments

Further reading: BSNL
BSNL Offers Rs. 491 20Mbps Broadband Plan With 20GB per Day to Take on Airtel, Jio
Comment
 
 

