Technology News
loading

Jio Advises Airtel, Vodafone Idea How to Raise Money

Supreme Court had last month ordered Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea to pay Rs. 49,990 crores.

By | Updated: 4 November 2019 14:04 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Jio Advises Airtel, Vodafone Idea How to Raise Money

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio Infocomm opposed any move by the government to provide financial relief to rival telecom operators, which have been ordered to pay $7 billion in past dues, saying they had adequate recourse to funds. Bharti Airtel can easily raise Rs. 40,000 crores ($5.7 billion) by selling some of its assets or shares, while Vodafone Idea has no dearth of resources to pay the government its dues, Reliance Jio said in a statement dated November 1 and issued Sunday.

India's top court had last month ordered Bharti and Vodafone Idea to pay Rs. 49,900 crores.

If Airtel liquidates “small parts of its assets or issues 15 percent-20 percent new equity,” in its Indus Tower business it can easily raise the funds, Kapoor Singh Guliani, president for regulatory affairs at Reliance Jio, said in the letter. Vodafone India also has stake in Indus Towers, “thus there is no dearth of sources to pay” their dues, he said.

Airtel's tower business operates more than 163,000 mobile-phone towers across India.

The letter addressed to India's telecom minister comes after a government panel agreed to examine Bharti, controlled by billionaire Sunil Mittal, and Vodafone's demand for reducing the spectrum usage levies and the Universal Service Obligation Fund charge. The two carriers are struggling, with Vodafone Idea, led by billionaire Kumar Mangalam Birla, posting 11 straight quarters of net losses and Bharti slipping into its first-ever loss in the June quarter.

Reliance separately cited a Supreme Court verdict that held spectrum as a finite resource and its distribution should not be made in a manner that's detrimental to public interest.

All operators should be mandated to deposit applicable amounts within the three-month time period, as mandated by the court, Reliance said.

© 2019 Bloomberg LP

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Airtel, Jio, Vodafone, Idea Cellular, Mukesh Ambani
China Gets Into Blockchain Race With the US
Honor Smartphones
Jio Advises Airtel, Vodafone Idea How to Raise Money
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Now Sells Movie Tickets in India: All You Need to Know
  2. Mi Note 10 Launching on November 6, Penta Camera Setup Detailed
  3. Xiaomi Mi TV 5 Features Revealed Ahead of Tomorrow’s Launch
  4. Motorola Razr 2019 Live Image, More Renders Surface Online
  5. Xiaomi Watch Teased to Sport Sapphire Glass Protection Ahead of Launch
  6. Moto G8 Plus Review
  7. Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter Payload Detects Argon-40 in Lunar Exosphere
  8. Mi Note 10 Launch Date Teased, Mi CC9 Pro to Pack 5,260mAh Battery
  9. Redmi Note 5 Pro Gets Stable MIUI 11 Update in India: Reports
  10. OnePlus 6T, OnePlus 6 Start Receiving Stable Android 10 Update
#Latest Stories
  1. Jio Advises Airtel, Vodafone Idea How to Raise Money
  2. China Gets Into Blockchain Race With the US
  3. Huawei Pushes 5G in South-East Asia, Brushing Off 'Tech War' With the US
  4. Huawei P Smart (2020), Nova 6, MatePad Pro Renders Surface Online
  5. Xiaomi Watch Teased to Sport Sapphire Glass, Rounded Edges Ahead of Tuesday Launch; Live Image Surfaces Online As Well
  6. Amazon Partners BookMyShow to Sell Movie Tickets in India: All You Need to Know
  7. Mi Note 10 Launching on November 6, Penta Camera Setup Detailed
  8. Mi TV 5 to Come With Four-Unit Speaker, Improved Design
  9. Adobe Photoshop for iPad Listed on App Store Ahead of Expected Launch Today
  10. Mi CC9 Pro Teased to Pack Snapdragon 730G SoC, NFC Support, In-Display Fingerprint Sensor Ahead of Launch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.