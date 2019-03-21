Technology News

Jio Added Nearly 1 Crore Subscribers in January, TRAI Reveals

, 21 March 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Jio Added Nearly 1 Crore Subscribers in January, TRAI Reveals

Highlights

  • Jio added 93.24 lakh subscribers in January alone
  • Its total subscriber base in India is touching 29 crores
  • As of January, total number of wireless subscribers is at 118.19 crore

Reliance Jio led the subscription race in January 2018 with an addition of 93.24 lakh subscribers across the country, the highest among all the telecom service providers.

Data released by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on Wednesday showed that the subscriber base of Jio was nearly 29 crore.

The total number of wireless subscribers in the country by the end of January stood at 118.19 crore, higher by 59.74 lakh from December.

"Total wireless subscribers (GSM, CDMA and LTE) increased from 1,176 million at the end of December 2018 to 1,181.97 million at the end of January 2019, thereby registering a monthly growth rate of 0.51 percent," the TRAI said.

"Out of the total wireless subscribers (1,181.97 million), 1,022.58 million wireless subscribers were active on the date of peak VLR (Visitor Location Register) in the month of January 2019. The proportion of active wireless subscribers was approximately 86.51 percent of the total wireless subscriber base," it added.

State-run Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) also witnessed a net increase in its subscriber base, with 9.83 lakh new BSNL connections in January. The total number of BSNL wireless subscribers was 11.53 crore.

Bharti Airtel added 1.03 lakh subscribers in January, to take its subscription base to 34.04 crore.

Vodafone Idea, the largest telecom operator in terms of subscribers, however, lost 35.87 lakh users taking its total base to 41.52 crore, the data showed.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Relaince Jio, TRAI
AT&T CEO Says Huawei Making It Very Difficult to Shift Suppliers for 5G
Smart TV
Jio Added Nearly 1 Crore Subscribers in January, TRAI Reveals
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Oppo F11 Pro
TRENDING
  1. Google's Inbox by Gmail Will Shut Down in Two Weeks
  2. Hotstar VIP Membership Launched at Rs. 365 a Year: What It Offers
  3. Intel Teases 9th Gen Core CPUs for Gaming Laptops at GDC 2019
  4. Redmi Go Launched in India, Xiaomi's Most Affordable Smartphone Yet
  5. Apple Drops Prices of SSD Upgrades for MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, Mac mini
  6. Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Note 7 to Go on Sale in India Today
  7. Samsung Galaxy A40 With Dual Rear Cameras Debuts in Europe
  8. Redmi Go First Impressions
  9. Microsoft Surface Go Review
  10. Redmi Note 7 Series to Sell 4 Million Units by March-End, Projects Xiaomi
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.