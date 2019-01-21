NDTV Gadgets360.com

Jio Added Most Subscribers in November, Followed by BSNL: TRAI

, 21 January 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Jio Added Most Subscribers in November, Followed by BSNL: TRAI

Reliance Jio led the subscription race in November 2018 adding around 88.01 lakh subscribers across the country, the highest among all the telecom service providers.

Data released by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on Friday evening showed that the subscriber base of Reliance Jio by November 30 was around 27.16 crore.

The total number of mobile phone subscribers in the country by the end of November was 117.18 crore, with a net addition of 17.39 lakh customers during the month, as per the data.

"Total wireless subscribers (GSM, CDMA and LTE) increased from 1,170.02 million at the end of October 2018 to 1,171.76 million at the end of November 2018, thereby registering a monthly growth rate of 0.15 per cent," TRAI said in its statement.

"As on November 30, 2018, the private access service providers held 89.99 per cent market share of the wireless subscribers whereas BSNL and MTNL, the two PSU access service providers, had a market share of only 10.01 per cent."

The state-run Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) added around 3.78 lakh subscribers in November, taking its total tally to 11.38 crore, it said.

Airtel was the other gainer during the month under review with an addition of around 1.02 lakh new customers, taking its total tally to 34.18 crore.

The largest service provider in terms of subscribers and revenue, Vodafone Idea, however, lost around 65.26 lakh subscribers and its subscription base as of November-end was around 42.11 crore.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: TRAI, Reliance Jio, BSNL
Facebook to Set Up Institute for Ethics in AI
Pricee
Jio Added Most Subscribers in November, Followed by BSNL: TRAI
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

OPPO R17 Pro
TRENDING
  1. Redmi Note 7 Pro, Galaxy M-Series Launch Date, and More News This Week
  2. Samsung Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 Said to Launch in India at This Price Point
  3. Flipkart Republic Day Sale Kicks Off - The Best Deals So Far
  4. WhatsApp for Android Update Makes Group Calling Easier
  5. Amazon Great Indian Sale Has Kicked Off and Here Are the Best Deals So Far
  6. Best Mobile Phones Under Rs. 15,000 [January 2019]
  7. Redmi Note 7 Pro Price, Specifications Tipped in New Leaks
  8. WhatsApp to Soon Protect Your Chats via Fingerprint Authentication: Report
  9. Honor 10 Lite Now on Sale in India: What You Need to Know
  10. iPhones Get Price Cuts in India Following September 12 iPhone XS Launch
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.