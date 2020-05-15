Technology News
Jio Launches Rs. 999 Prepaid Plan With 3GB Daily High-Speed Data for 84 Days

The new Jio prepaid plan has been listed on the operator’s site.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 15 May 2020 10:29 IST
Jio has offered the Rs. 999 prepaid recharge plan with 3,000 minutes of non-Jio calling

Highlights
  • Jio has offered Rs. 999 prepaid plan with 84 days validity
  • New plan is listed alongside Rs. 349 plan that is also valid for 84 days
  • Jio also has Rs. 599 and Rs. 555 as two 84-day validity plans

Jio has added a Rs. 999 prepaid recharge plan to its portfolio with 3GB daily high-speed data for 84 days. The new quarterly prepaid plan by the telecom operator sits alongside the Rs. 599 and Rs. 555 prepaid recharge plans that offer daily high-speed data benefits of 2GB and 1.5GB, respectively. Jio has also provided additional benefits through the Rs. 999 prepaid recharge plan, including unlimited voice calls to other Jio users and landline numbers as well as 100 SMS messages per day.

The Jio.com site has listed the new Rs. 999 Jio prepaid recharge plan under the operator's 3GB data per day packs - alongside the existing Rs. 349 prepaid plan that comes with a validity of 28 days. Customers can also recharge their accounts with the new plan directly through the MyJio app or using a third-party website or app such as Google Pay or Paytm.

Rs. 999 Jio prepaid recharge plan benefits

As per the online listing that has first spotted by OnlyTech, the Rs. 999 Jio prepaid recharge plan includes 3GB of high-speed data on a daily basis throughout the validity of 84 days. Customers will get data connectivity at 64Kbps speed upon exceeding the 3GB allocation. The new plan also has unlimited Jio-to-Jio and landline voice calling benefits. Additionally, it comes bundled with 3,000 minutes for non-Jio calling. The Rs. 999 prepaid plan by Jio also has 100 SMS messages per day. Furthermore, Jio has offered a complimentary subscription to Jio apps.

With the arrival of the Rs. 999 prepaid plan, Jio has a total of three prepaid plans with 84 days validity. The operator, as mentioned, already has the Rs. 599 prepaid plan that offers 2GB high-speed daily data and the Rs. 399 prepaid plan with 1.5GB high-speed data per day for 84 days. Both existing plans include unlimited Jio-to-Jio and landline voice calls, 3,000 minutes for non-Jio voice calling, and 100 SMS messages per day. The plans also have a complimentary subscription to Jio apps.

Jio did have the Rs. 999 prepaid plan in earlier days with a total of 60GB high-speed data allocation for 90 days. However, the operator discontinued that plan.

Comments

