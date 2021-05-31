Technology News
Jio Reintroduces Rs. 98 Prepaid Recharge Plan With 1.5GB Daily High-Speed Data for 14 Days

Jio discontinued the Rs. 98 prepaid recharge plan in May last year and made the Rs. 129 plan the lowest in its portfolio.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 31 May 2021 16:34 IST
Photo Credit: Reuters

Jio customers can get the Rs. 98 prepaid recharge plan through all valid channels

Highlights
  • Jio has reintroduced Rs. 98 plan over a year after its discontinuation
  • Rs. 98 Jio prepaid recharge plan brings 14 days validity
  • Jio offers unlimited voice calls through the Rs. 98 recharge plan

Reliance Jio has reintroduced the Rs. 98 prepaid recharge plan for its customers, a little over a year after its discontinuation. The comeback doesn't bring any additional benefits and instead carries reduced validity of 14 days from the earlier 28 days. The Rs. 98 Jio recharge plan brings high-speed data access along with unlimited voice calling benefits. It also offers access to Jio apps, such as JioTV, JioCinema, and JioNews. The relaunch of the Rs. 98 prepaid plan brings down the Jio recharge plan portfolio starting price from Rs. 129 to Rs. 98.

As initially reported by OnlyTech, the Rs. 98 Jio prepaid recharge plan has silently been launched by the Mumbai-based telco. The plan brings 1.5GB daily high-speed data as well as unlimited voice calls for 14 days. It also includes access to Jio apps.

jio rs 98 prepaid recharge plan revision screenshot gadgets 360 Jio

Jio has brought the Rs. 98 prepaid recharge plan with benefits including 1.5GB daily high-speed data

 

In May last year, Jio discontinued the Rs. 98 prepaid plan from its portfolio and made the Rs. 129 plan as the lowest for its customers. That discontinuation came just months after the telco had revised the Rs. 98 plan with the 300 SMS messages benefit — alongside existing 2GB high-speed data allocation, and free Jio-to-Jio calls — for 28 days.

The revised Rs. 98 Jio prepaid recharge plan is available for purchase through the Jio.com site as well as MyJio app. Customers can also recharge their prepaid numbers with the Rs. 98 plan to get its new benefits through third-party apps including Google Pay and Paytm.

Earlier this month, Jio expanded the list of recharge plans available for the Jio Phone users by introducing Rs. 39 and Rs. 69 prepaid plans. Both carried 14 days of validity and included unlimited voice calling. However, the Rs. 39 plan brings 100MB data per day, while the Rs. 69 plan offers a daily data benefit of 0.5GB.

Jio also recently offered benefits such as 300 minutes of free calling and a buy-one-get-one recharge offer for its Jio Phone customers.

What is the best phone under Rs. 30,000 in India right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Rs 98 Jio recharge, Jio, Reliance Jio
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
    Comment
    
     
     

