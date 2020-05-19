Jio Discontinues Rs. 98 Prepaid Recharge Plan

Jio has discontinued the Rs. 98 prepaid recharge plan in India. This pack was revised last December to offer a higher SMS quota, but it has now been delisted completely. With this, the lowest prepaid recharge plan offering with 28 days validity from Jio now stands at Rs. 129. The Jio Rs. 98 plan offered 2GB high-speed data allocation, Jio-to-Jio, and landline calling benefits. This discontinuation comes days after the telecom operator launched the Rs. 999 prepaid recharge that offers 3GB daily high-speed data for 84 days.

The Rs. 98 Jio prepaid plan is no longer visible on the Jio website. To recall, the prepaid plan offered 300 SMS messages per day, 2GB high-speed data allocation, and Jio to Jio calls for a validity of 28 days. Post the given data quota, users could continue to access data but at 64Kbps. To avail voice calls to non-Jio networks, users had to opt for an IUC top-up voucher. However, this plan is no longer listed on Jio.com or inside the MyJio app. This delisting was first spotted by OnlyTech.

With this, the Rs. 129 prepaid plan is now the lowest prepaid recharge plan offered to Jio subscribers with 28 days validity. This plan also offers 2GB total data, Jio-to-Jio unlimited calls, and 1,000 minutes of non-Jio calls FUP. It also provides 300 SMS messages and complimentary subscription of Jio apps.

As mentioned, the newly launched Rs. 999 Jio prepaid recharge plan offers 3GB of high-speed data on a daily basis throughout the validity of 84 days. Customers will get data connectivity at 64Kbps speed upon exceeding the 3GB allocation. The new plan also has unlimited Jio-to-Jio and landline voice calling benefits, and 3,000 minutes for non-Jio calling. It also offers 100 SMS messages per day. Jio also has Rs. 599 and Rs. 399 prepaid plans with the same validity of 84 days - but with 2GB and 1.5GB of daily data, respectively.

