Technology News
loading

Jio Rs. 98 Prepaid Plan Revised to Offer 300 SMS Messages for 28 Days

Rs. 98 prepaid plan with the updated SMS message benefit has been listed on the Jio website.

By | Updated: 9 December 2019 16:26 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Jio Rs. 98 Prepaid Plan Revised to Offer 300 SMS Messages for 28 Days

Jio earlier offered 100 SMS messages through Rs. 98 prepaid plan

Highlights
  • Jio has updated Rs. 98 prepaid plan
  • Customers need to additionally pick an IUC top-up voucher
  • The new revision comes days after Jio brought new prepaid plans

Reliance Jio has updated the Rs. 98 prepaid plan just days after revising its tariff portfolio. The updated Jio Rs. 98 prepaid plan offers a higher SMS messages quota. The Rs. 98 Jio prepaid plan also includes 2GB high-speed data as well as unlimited Jio-to-Jio and landline voice calls. Last week, Jio revised its tariff lineup by offering prepaid plans starting at Rs. 129. Jio's revision came just days after Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea announced their new prepaid plans to overcome the ongoing challenges.

As per the official listing on the Jio.com site, the updated Rs. 98 Jio prepaid plan offers 300 SMS messages per day for 28 days. The plan earlier offered just 100 SMS messages.

In addition to the additional SMS message benefits, the Rs. 98 Jio prepaid plan offers 2GB high-speed data allocation. Post the given quota, users will continue to access data but at 64Kbps. The plan also includes unlimited Jio-to-Jio and landline calling benefits. However, to avail voice calls to non-Jio networks, users will need to opt for an IUC top-up voucher.

Customers can pick the updated Rs. 98 Jio prepaid plan through the Jio.com listing, MyJio app, or any third-party recharge platforms such as Paytm or Google Pay.

The latest update comes days after Reliance Jio brought its new prepaid plans that start at Rs. 129 and go up to Rs. 2,199. Last month, Jio also revised its Rs. 149 prepaid plan to provide 300 Jio-to-non minutes along with a reduced validity from 28 days to 24 days. The Rs. 149 Jio plan also includes 1.5GB data per day and unlimited Jio-to-Jio and landline calls.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Reliance Jio, Rs 98 Jio prepaid plan, Jio, Reliance
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
OnePlus TV 55 Q1, OnePlus TV 55 Q1 Pro Update Brings Support for Netflix
Twitter Retweets Account Aims to Highlight Best Tweets of the Platform
Honor Smartphones

Related Stories

Jio Rs. 98 Prepaid Plan Revised to Offer 300 SMS Messages for 28 Days
Comment
Read in: বাংলা
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme’s Truly Wireless Earbuds to Be Called Realme Buds Air
  2. WhatsApp Finally Gets Call Waiting Feature on Android
  3. Jio's New Prepaid Recharge Plans Now Live: All You Need to Know
  4. Samsung Galaxy S11+ Tipped to Pack Custom 108-Megapixel Image Sensor
  5. Vivo V17 Launching in India Today: Livestream, Expected Price, and More
  6. BSNL’s New Rs. 96, Rs. 236 Prepaid Plans Offer 10GB of Daily 4G Data: Report
  7. iOS 13.3 Update May Arrive Later This Week
  8. Facebook App May Soon Get Dark Mode, Testing Hints
  9. Apple's New Mac Pro Will Be Available to Order Starting December 10
  10. Airtel Removes FUP Cap on Calling for Unlimited Plans, Reveals New Plans
#Latest Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 3, Oppo Reno 3 Pro Registration Page Goes Live, Key Specifications Teased
  2. Twitter Retweets Account Aims to Highlight Best Tweets of the Platform
  3. Jio Rs. 98 Prepaid Plan Revised to Offer 300 SMS Messages for 28 Days
  4. OnePlus TV 55 Q1, OnePlus TV 55 Q1 Pro Update Brings Support for Netflix
  5. Madhuri Dixit to Star in Karan Johar-Produced Netflix Series From Baar Baar Dekho Writer
  6. Vivo U20 Next Sale on December 12 at 12 Noon via Amazon, Vivo.com: Price in India, Offers, Specifications
  7. Huawei's Harmony OS Coming to More Products Next Year, but Not Phones and Tablets
  8. iOS 13.3 to Release This Week, Reveals Carrier Document
  9. Realme Buds Air Will Be the Name of Realme’s Truly Wireless Earbuds, Support for Google Assistant Teased
  10. Vodafone Idea Launches Rs. 219, Rs. 449 Prepaid Plans With Unlimited Voice Calls, Up to 2GB Daily Data Benefits
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.