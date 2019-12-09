Reliance Jio has updated the Rs. 98 prepaid plan just days after revising its tariff portfolio. The updated Jio Rs. 98 prepaid plan offers a higher SMS messages quota. The Rs. 98 Jio prepaid plan also includes 2GB high-speed data as well as unlimited Jio-to-Jio and landline voice calls. Last week, Jio revised its tariff lineup by offering prepaid plans starting at Rs. 129. Jio's revision came just days after Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea announced their new prepaid plans to overcome the ongoing challenges.

As per the official listing on the Jio.com site, the updated Rs. 98 Jio prepaid plan offers 300 SMS messages per day for 28 days. The plan earlier offered just 100 SMS messages.

In addition to the additional SMS message benefits, the Rs. 98 Jio prepaid plan offers 2GB high-speed data allocation. Post the given quota, users will continue to access data but at 64Kbps. The plan also includes unlimited Jio-to-Jio and landline calling benefits. However, to avail voice calls to non-Jio networks, users will need to opt for an IUC top-up voucher.

Customers can pick the updated Rs. 98 Jio prepaid plan through the Jio.com listing, MyJio app, or any third-party recharge platforms such as Paytm or Google Pay.

The latest update comes days after Reliance Jio brought its new prepaid plans that start at Rs. 129 and go up to Rs. 2,199. Last month, Jio also revised its Rs. 149 prepaid plan to provide 300 Jio-to-non minutes along with a reduced validity from 28 days to 24 days. The Rs. 149 Jio plan also includes 1.5GB data per day and unlimited Jio-to-Jio and landline calls.

