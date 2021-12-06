Technology News
Jio Revises Disney+ Hotstar Mobile Prepaid Plans, Now Start at Rs. 601

The revised plans include the Rs. 659 data-only offering with a validity of 56 days.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 6 December 2021 14:08 IST
Jio recently hiked its prepaid recharge plan portfolio

Highlights
  • Jio has increased the Rs. 499 plan to Rs. 601
  • Disney+ Hotstar Mobile is available separately at Rs. 499
  • Jio introduced Disney+ Hotstar Mobile plans in August

Reliance Jio has revised five prepaid recharge plans that come bundled with one year of Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription. The recharge plans in question were formally not included in the tariff hike that Jio introduced last week. As a result of the revision, Jio is now offering Disney+ Hotstar Mobile to its prepaid subscribers for as low as Rs. 601 a month, up from the earlier Rs. 499 plan. The revised plans are also costing up to 20 percent more to users.

As per the details available on the Jio site, the Rs. 601 prepaid plan brings 3GB high-speed data per day for 28 days and includes Disney+ Hotstar Mobile for a year, worth Rs. 499. The plan also carries an additional 6GB high-speed data access and brings unlimited voice calls as well as 100 SMS per day. Overall, the benefits with the Rs. 601 prepaid plan are identical to the Rs. 499 plan.

The next in the series is the Rs. 799 prepaid recharge plan that is the revision of the Rs. 666 plan. It brings 2GB of daily high-speed data for 56 days, along with unlimited voice calling and 100 daily SMS message benefits. The plan includes an annual Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription.

Jio has also revised the Rs. 888 prepaid recharge plan with the Rs. 1,066 plan that brings the Disney+ Hotstar Mobile annual subscription, along with benefits including 2GB high-speed data per day, additional 5GB data, unlimited voice calls, and 100 SMS messages on a daily basis. The plan comes with 84 days of validity.

The operator has also brought the Rs. 3,119 prepaid recharge plan that is the alternation of the Rs. 2,599. It brings Disney+ Hotstar Mobile for a year, along with benefits including 2GB daily and 10GB additional high-speed data, unlimited voice calls, and 100 SMS messages per day for 365 days.

In addition to the regular plans, Jio has revised the data-only 549 prepaid recharge plan with the new Rs. 659 plan. It brings Disney+ Hotstar Mobile for a year, alongside 1.5GB high-speed daily data access for 56 days.

Old plan New plan Benefits Validity
Rs. 499 Rs. 601 3GB daily high-speed data, 6GB additional high-speed data, unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS messages per day, annual subscription to Disney+ Hotstar Mobile 28 days
Rs. 666 Rs. 799 2GB daily high-speed data, unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS messages per day, annual subscription to Disney+ Hotstar Mobile 56 days
Rs. 888 Rs. 1,066 2GB daily high-speed data, 5GB additional high-speed data, unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS messages per day, annual subscription to Disney+ Hotstar Mobile 84 days
Rs. 2,599 Rs. 3,119 2GB daily high-speed data, 10GB additional high-speed data, unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS messages per day, annual subscription to Disney+ Hotstar Mobile 365 days
Rs. 549 Rs. 659 1.5GB daily high-speed data, annual subscription Disney+ Hotstar Mobile 56 days

 

Jio originally brought its prepaid recharge plans with Disney+ Hotstar Mobile in late August. The latest revision did not officially coexist with the launch of the recent tariff hike which took place last week. However, details available on Web archives suggest that it might have come alongside.

The Jio website has listed the revised plans under the Cricket Plans section. Third-party recharge sources including Google Pay and Paytm are reflecting the revision.

Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Realme 9i Specifications Tipped; Said to Feature Snapdragon 680 4G SoC, 50-Megapixel Main Sensor

