Technology News
loading

Jio 5G Solution Announced, Testing to Start in India as Soon as Spectrum Is Available

Jio 5G solution will have a lot of implementations like connected medical devices, faster mobile internet speeds, workforce upscaling, and more, as per the company.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 15 July 2020 15:36 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Jio 5G Solution Announced, Testing to Start in India as Soon as Spectrum Is Available

Photo Credit: YouTube/ Jio

Jio 5G solution will be first tested in India and then exported globally

Highlights
  • Jio 5G has been completely developed in India
  • It is dedicated to the “Atmanirbhar Bharat” programme
  • Jio 4G services can be upgraded to 5G easily

Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani on Wednesday announced that Jio was developing a homegrown 5G solution. Ambani said the Jio 5G solution has been made in India from scratch. This will enable Jio launch a “world-class 5G service in India”. Ambani stated that this 5G solution will be ready for trials as soon as 5G spectrum is available and ready for field deployment next year. This development was announced during the Reliance's virtual annual general meeting 2020, along with some other details like global export of Jio 5G and upgradability from 4G.

During the Reliance AGM 2020 livestream, Mukesh Ambani revealed that Jio 5G was developed by engineers in India and is dedicated to PM Narendra Modi's “Atmanirbhar Bharat” vision. Ambani shared a roadmap for Jio 5G, stating that it will first test the service in India as soon as 5G spectrum is available and ready for field deployment. The company also plans on exporting Jio 5G solution to other telecom operators globally as a completely managed service.

The chairman of Reliance Industries also shared that upgrading Jio's 4G network to 5G would be easy, thanks to its converged all IP network architecture.

"Using these technologies, we can create compelling solutions across multiple industry verticals like media, financial services, new commerce, education, healthcare, agriculture, smart cities, smart manufacturing & smart mobility," Ambani said.

As a part of the AGM, RIL also introduced some new technologies including Jio Glass that provides mixed reality services, and Jio TV+ that aggregates content from more than 12 streaming services.

Additionally, Reliance Industries also revealed a Rs. 33,737 crores investment from Google in Jio Platforms.

Poco M2 Pro: Did we really need a Redmi Note 9 Pro clone? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Reliance, Reliance Industries, Jio, Jio 5G
Vineet Washington Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Apple EU Tax: EU Court Backs Apple in Case Over $15 Billion in Back Taxes

Related Stories

Jio 5G Solution Announced, Testing to Start in India as Soon as Spectrum Is Available
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord Design and Colour Options Revealed Ahead of Official Launch
  2. OnePlus Buds to Offer 7-Hour Battery Life, Design Revealed
  3. Realme C11 With MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  4. OnePlus Nord Launching Next Week: Everything We Know So Far
  5. Cure.fit's Engineering Head Explains How COVID Has Changed Gyms
  6. Airtel, Vodafone Idea Collectively Lost 75 Lakh Subscribers in March: TRAI
  7. OnePlus Buds True Wireless Earphones to Launch on July 21
  8. Realme C11 First Impressions
  9. Vivo X50, Vivo X50 Pro Launching in India on July 16
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple EU Tax: EU Court Backs Apple in Case Over $15 Billion in Back Taxes
  2. Google to Invest Rs. 33,737 Crores for 7.7 Percent Stake in Jio Platforms: Mukesh Ambani
  3. JioMeet Video Conferencing App Sees 5 Million Downloads Within Days of Launch: Ambani
  4. Samsung Sound Tower, Soundbar Speakers Launched in India: Here's All You Need to Know
  5. Oppo 125W Flash Charge Fast Charging Tech Unveiled, Can Charge a 4,000mAh Battery in 20 Minutes
  6. Samsung Galaxy J8 Starts Receiving Android 10-based One UI 2 Update with July 2020 Security Patch
  7. OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro Receive Android 11 Beta 2 Update
  8. Microsoft Fixes a Critical Windows DNS Server Vulnerability That Could Let Attackers Steal Corporate Details
  9. Moon May Be 85 Million Years Younger Than Previously Believed
  10. OnePlus Buds to Offer 7-Hour Battery Life, Design Revealed
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com