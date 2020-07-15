Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani on Wednesday announced that Jio was developing a homegrown 5G solution. Ambani said the Jio 5G solution has been made in India from scratch. This will enable Jio launch a “world-class 5G service in India”. Ambani stated that this 5G solution will be ready for trials as soon as 5G spectrum is available and ready for field deployment next year. This development was announced during the Reliance's virtual annual general meeting 2020, along with some other details like global export of Jio 5G and upgradability from 4G.

During the Reliance AGM 2020 livestream, Mukesh Ambani revealed that Jio 5G was developed by engineers in India and is dedicated to PM Narendra Modi's “Atmanirbhar Bharat” vision. Ambani shared a roadmap for Jio 5G, stating that it will first test the service in India as soon as 5G spectrum is available and ready for field deployment. The company also plans on exporting Jio 5G solution to other telecom operators globally as a completely managed service.

The chairman of Reliance Industries also shared that upgrading Jio's 4G network to 5G would be easy, thanks to its converged all IP network architecture.

"Using these technologies, we can create compelling solutions across multiple industry verticals like media, financial services, new commerce, education, healthcare, agriculture, smart cities, smart manufacturing & smart mobility," Ambani said.

As a part of the AGM, RIL also introduced some new technologies including Jio Glass that provides mixed reality services, and Jio TV+ that aggregates content from more than 12 streaming services.

Additionally, Reliance Industries also revealed a Rs. 33,737 crores investment from Google in Jio Platforms.

Poco M2 Pro: Did we really need a Redmi Note 9 Pro clone? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.