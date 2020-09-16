Jio has launched a new Rs. 598 prepaid recharge plan for subscribers and it bundles annual Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription. The telco has recently introduced several new plans to offer Disney+ Hostar annual VIP subscription ahead of the IPL 2020, and this new plan seems to be an addition to that mix. The Rs. 598 prepaid plan comes with 56 days of validity and offers 2GB of high speed data per day. The pack also includes 2000 minutes for non-Jio voice calls and complimentary subscription of Jio's suite of apps.

Jio has listed the new Rs. 598 prepaid plan on its site. It offers 2GB of high speed data per day with the speed throttled down to 64Kbps post the data cap. The pack offers unlimited Jio to Jio voice calls and 2,000 minutes for voice calls to other mobile networks. It also comes with 100 SMS messages per day benefit and a free annual subscription of Disney+ Hotstar VIP plan worth Rs. 399. As mentioned, the new Jio Rs. 598 prepaid plan comes with a complimentary subscription of its Jio suite of apps. The validity of this pack is 56 days.

The new Rs. 598 prepaid plan is live on the MyJio app as well

Recently, Jio launched the Rs. 499 and Rs. 777 prepaid plans with the same annual Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription benefit. Disney+ Hotstar also recently announced that its annual VIP and Premium subscribers will be able to watch all live Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 cricket matches.

Jio Rs. 499 prepaid plan comes with 1.5GB of daily data benefit and a validity of 56 days. This is only a data pack, and voice and SMS benefits do not get bundled with this plan. The Rs. 777 Jio prepaid plan also offers 1.5GB of daily high speed data and additional 5GB data for a validity of 84 days. This new plan also offers Jio-to-Jio unlimited calls, 3,000 minutes of Jio to non-Jio calls, and 100 SMS messages per day benefit.

