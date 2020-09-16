Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Telecom
  • Telecom News
  • Jio Launches Rs. 598 Recharge Plan With 2GB Daily Data, Annual Disney+ Hotstar VIP Subscription

Jio Launches Rs. 598 Recharge Plan With 2GB Daily Data, Annual Disney+ Hotstar VIP Subscription

Disney+ Hotstar has announced that all subscribers of VIP and Premium plans will be able to watch live stream of IPL 2020 cricket matches.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 16 September 2020 12:54 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Jio Launches Rs. 598 Recharge Plan With 2GB Daily Data, Annual Disney+ Hotstar VIP Subscription

Jio bundles a total of 112GB of high speed data with this Rs. 598 pack

Highlights
  • Disney+ Hotstar VIP annual subscription is currently priced at Rs. 399
  • It is bundled for free with the new Rs. 598 Jio prepaid pack
  • Jio offers a validity of 56 days with this new pack

Jio has launched a new Rs. 598 prepaid recharge plan for subscribers and it bundles annual Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription. The telco has recently introduced several new plans to offer Disney+ Hostar annual VIP subscription ahead of the IPL 2020, and this new plan seems to be an addition to that mix. The Rs. 598 prepaid plan comes with 56 days of validity and offers 2GB of high speed data per day. The pack also includes 2000 minutes for non-Jio voice calls and complimentary subscription of Jio's suite of apps.

Jio has listed the new Rs. 598 prepaid plan on its site. It offers 2GB of high speed data per day with the speed throttled down to 64Kbps post the data cap. The pack offers unlimited Jio to Jio voice calls and 2,000 minutes for voice calls to other mobile networks. It also comes with 100 SMS messages per day benefit and a free annual subscription of Disney+ Hotstar VIP plan worth Rs. 399. As mentioned, the new Jio Rs. 598 prepaid plan comes with a complimentary subscription of its Jio suite of apps. The validity of this pack is 56 days.

jio main 1 Jio

The new Rs. 598 prepaid plan is live on the MyJio app as well

Recently, Jio launched the Rs. 499 and Rs. 777 prepaid plans with the same annual Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription benefit. Disney+ Hotstar also recently announced that its annual VIP and Premium subscribers will be able to watch all live Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 cricket matches.

Jio Rs. 499 prepaid plan comes with 1.5GB of daily data benefit and a validity of 56 days. This is only a data pack, and voice and SMS benefits do not get bundled with this plan. The Rs. 777 Jio prepaid plan also offers 1.5GB of daily high speed data and additional 5GB data for a validity of 84 days. This new plan also offers Jio-to-Jio unlimited calls, 3,000 minutes of Jio to non-Jio calls, and 100 SMS messages per day benefit.

Should the government explain why Chinese apps were banned? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Reliance Jio, Jio Rs 598 prepaid plan, Jio Prepaid Plan, Jio
Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
#StopHateForProfit: Kim Kardashian West to Freeze Facebook, Instagram Accounts to Protest Hate Speech
Twitter Removes BJP Politician T Raja Singh’s 3-Year-Old Tweet Citing Hateful Conduct Policy

Related Stories

Jio Launches Rs. 598 Recharge Plan With 2GB Daily Data, Annual Disney+ Hotstar VIP Subscription
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Apple to Release iOS 14, iPadOS 14, watchOS 7, tvOS 14 Today
  2. Jio Launches Rs. 598 Recharge Plan With Annual Disney+ Hotstar VIP Subscription
  3. Realme Narzo 20 Series Processor Details Tipped Ahead of Launch
  4. Five Unannounced OnePlus Phones Spotted on Company Site: Tipster
  5. iPad Air (2020), iPad 8th Gen, Apple Watch SE, Series 6 Launched: Highlights
  6. Poco X3 Price in India Tipped, Rumoured to Launch on September 22
  7. Apple Watch Series 6 With Blood Oxygen Sensor, Affordable Watch SE Launched
  8. OnePlus TV Q1 Series Now Available on Flipkart
  9. Panasonic Expands Smart TV Lineup in India With 14 New Models
  10. iPad Air (4th Gen) With A14 Bionic SoC, All-Screen Design Announced
#Latest Stories
  1. Twitter Removes BJP Politician T Raja Singh’s 3-Year-Old Tweet Citing Hateful Conduct Policy
  2. Amazfit GTR 2, Amazfit GTS 2 to be Launched on September 22; Design Teased
  3. Jio Launches Rs. 598 Recharge Plan With 2GB Daily Data, Annual Disney+ Hotstar VIP Subscription
  4. Bill Gates Sr., Father of Microsoft Co-Founder, Dies at 94
  5. #StopHateForProfit: Kim Kardashian West to Freeze Facebook, Instagram Accounts to Protest Hate Speech
  6. Amazon Smart Plug With Alexa Support Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 1,999
  7. Google Drive Sees Outages Across the US, Now Resolved
  8. She-Hulk Disney+ Hotstar Series Gets Kat Coiro as Director: Report
  9. OnePlus TV Q1 Series Now Available on Flipkart, in Time for Big Billion Days Sale
  10. Vivo Y51 (2020) With 48-Megapixel Quad Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com