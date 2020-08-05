Technology News
loading
Jio Revises Rs. 501 ISD Recharge Option, Rs. 1,101 and Rs. 1,201 IR Packs Now Come With Reduced Benefits

Jio Rs. 501 ISD recharge pack has been revised with Rs. 424.58 talk time, down from the earlier Rs. 551 talk time.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 5 August 2020 14:19 IST
The reduced benefits are listed on Jio website

Highlights
  • Jio seems to have reduced the benefits a few days back
  • Rs. 1,101 IR pack is available with Rs. 993.05 usage
  • Jio has also reduced IR usage on the Rs. 1,201 pack

Jio has revised its international subscriber dialling (ISD) and international roaming (IR) prepaid recharge vouchers with reduced benefits. The latest revision that apparently took place just a few days back has impacted Jio's Rs. 501 ISD recharge voucher as well as the Rs. 1,101 and Rs. 1,201 IR packs. The operator hasn't made any announcement, though the changes reflect on the Jio website. Notably, the Rs. 575, Rs. 2,875, and Rs. 5,751 unlimited IR packs offered by Jio remain unaffected by the revision.

First reported by OnlyTech, the Rs. 501 Jio ISD recharge pack has been listed on the operator's site with Rs. 424.58 talk time for 28 days. This is Rs. 126.42 less than the earlier Rs. 551 talk time available with the same pack.

In addition to the Rs. 501 ISD pack, Jio has reduced the talk time benefits of the Rs. 1,101 and Rs. 1,201 IR packs. The Rs. 1,101 pack has been listed on the Jio site with Rs. 933.05 IR usage, down from the earlier Rs. 1,211 usage. Similarly, the Rs. 1,201 pack is listed with an IR usage of Rs. 1,017.80. The pack previously offered an IR usage of Rs. 1,321.

Since Jio hasn't made any official communication regarding the update, it is unclear when the company exactly revised the Rs. 501 ISD recharge option and the Rs. 1,101 and Rs. 1,201 IR packs.

The Rs. 501 ISD recharge pack is designed for making international calls in 230 countries across the globe. In contrast, the Rs. 1,101 and Rs. 1,201 IR packs are applicable for customers visiting over 100 and 170 countries, respectively.

Jio has been on a fundraising spree, with companies including Google, Facebook, Qualcomm Ventures, and Silver Lake, among others already on board. As per the recent earnings report, the telco added almost a crore new users in the quarter ending June 30, taking its total subscriber base to 39.8 crores. However, it has also started increasing some of its tariffs, and reducing the benefits of others, to gain from its growing presence in India.

In the recent past, Jio discontinued prepaid recharge plans including the Rs. 98 and Rs. 2,398 ones. It also started charging customers for making voice calls to other networks at the prevailing Interconnect Usage Charge (IUC) rate that has been fixed by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI).

Comments

Further reading: Reliance Jio, Jio, Rs 501 Jio ISD pack, Rs 1101 Jio IR pack, Rs 1201 Jio IR pack
